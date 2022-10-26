Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market to grow by USD 6.22 Bn, Market Segmentation by Battery Type and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The off-grid energy storage system market is expected to grow by USD 6.22 billion at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period of 2021-2026. North America will account for 42% of the market growth with a Y-O-Y growth rate of 6.8%. The off-grid energy storage system market provides a detailed analysis of the market overview, market drivers, opportunities, and potential applications. Request Free Sample Report.

Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market: Vendor Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market 2022-2026

The global off-grid ESS market is moderately fragmented due to the presence of many global and regional players. The market comprises category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified vendors. The global off-grid ESS market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period due to the rising adoption of renewables for power generation. Hence, the competition among vendors is expected to intensify during the forecast.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Amperex Technology Ltd., Aquion Energy, Boston Power, CALB Co. Ltd., CEA, EnerSys, Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Primus Power Solutions, Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Power Inc., and ZEN Energy Retail Pty Ltd.

Major Vendor with Key Offerings

Aquion Energy: The company offers off-grid energy storage systems such as new-generation lithium-ion, lithium-sulfur, and saltwater batteries.

Boston Power: The company offers off-grid energy storage systems for solar panels and charging batteries.

EnerSys: The company offers off-grid energy storage systems such as supersafe SBS XC, OPZV batteries, and OPZS batteries.

LG Energy Solution Ltd.: The company offers off-grid energy storage systems for power grids, UPS, and commercial and residential uses.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.: The company offers off-grid energy storage systems such as rechargeable batteries and flywheels.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market: Segmentation Analysis

By Battery type

Li-ion



Li-ion batteries have lower self-discharge rates than the majority of other battery chemistries, including lead-acid batteries (LAB), nickel-cadmium batteries (Ni-Cd), and nickel-metal hydride batteries (NiMH). Li-ion batteries are widely preferred because of these characteristics. During the forecast period, these elements are expected to drive the growth of the market in the Li-ion batteries segment



LAB



Sodium-based batteries



Others

By Geography

North America



North America will contribute 42% of the market's growth over the forecast period. The off-grid energy storage system market in North America is mostly centered in the US. Over the forecast period, the rise in ESS investments will support the market expansion for off-grid energy storage systems in North America .

North America will contribute 42% of the market's growth over the forecast period. The off-grid energy storage system market in North America is mostly centered in the US. Over the forecast period, the rise in ESS investments will support the market expansion for off-grid energy storage systems in North America.

APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Get Free Sample Report.

Imperative Insights on the following aspects:

What was the size of the global off-grid energy storage system industry by value?

What will be the size of the global off-grid energy storage system industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global off-grid energy storage system industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What main segments make up the global off-grid energy storage system market?

Off-grid energy storage system market research report presents critical information and factual data about the off-grid energy storage system industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects.

Off-Grid Energy Storage System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7% Market growth 2022-2026 $6.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.8 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amperex Technology Ltd., Aquion Energy, Boston Power, CALB Co. Ltd., CEA, EnerSys, Fronius International GmbH, General Electric Co, LG Energy Solution Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NEC Corp., NRG Energy Inc., Primus Power Solutions, Saft Groupe SAS, Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., Sonnen GmbH, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Xtreme Power Inc., and ZEN Energy Retail Pty Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Battery Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Battery Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Battery Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Battery Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Battery Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Battery Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Battery Type

5.3 Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Li-ion - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Li-ion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Li-ion - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 LAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on LAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on LAB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on LAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on LAB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Sodium based batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Sodium based batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Sodium based batteries - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Sodium based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Sodium based batteries - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Battery Type

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Battery Type ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 86: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 91: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 92: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 93: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 94: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 95: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 96: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Amperex Technology Ltd.

Exhibit 97: Amperex Technology Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: Amperex Technology Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 99: Amperex Technology Ltd. - Key offerings

10.4 Aquion Energy

Exhibit 100: Aquion Energy - Overview



Exhibit 101: Aquion Energy - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Aquion Energy - Key offerings

10.5 Boston Power

Exhibit 103: Boston Power - Overview



Exhibit 104: Boston Power - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Boston Power - Key offerings

10.6 CALB Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: CALB Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: CALB Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 108: CALB Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 EnerSys

Exhibit 109: EnerSys - Overview



Exhibit 110: EnerSys - Business segments



Exhibit 111: EnerSys - Key news



Exhibit 112: EnerSys - Key offerings



Exhibit 113: EnerSys - Segment focus

10.8 General Electric Co

Exhibit 114: General Electric Co - Overview



Exhibit 115: General Electric Co - Business segments



Exhibit 116: General Electric Co - Key news



Exhibit 117: General Electric Co - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: General Electric Co - Segment focus

10.9 LG Energy Solution Ltd.

Exhibit 119: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 120: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: LG Energy Solution Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 126: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.11 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 127: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 128: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 130: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 NRG Energy Inc.

Exhibit 132: NRG Energy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: NRG Energy Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: NRG Energy Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: NRG Energy Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

