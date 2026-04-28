OFF GRID UNVEILS A NEW STANDARD IN TRACKSIDE HOSPITALITY AT THE MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2026

Set just beyond the circuit edge, the two-story private suite offers a perspective rarely experienced during Race Week. Dual first-floor terraces sit directly against the fence line, positioning guests at one of the closest legally permitted vantage points to the track, where the speed, sound, and intensity of race weekend are felt without mediation.

All guests arrive stress-free via dedicated VIP Sprinter transfers, delivering them to within approximately 50 feet of the suite. This level of proximity remains exceptionally rare within the circuit.

With a fully integrated approach spanning culinary, design, wellness, and cultural programming, Off Grid is establishing a new benchmark for trackside hospitality.

Attendance is limited to 246 invited guests per day.

AN EXPERIENCE EXTENDING BEYOND THE CIRCUIT

Across Miami Race Week, Off Grid delivers a continuous experience from daytime trackside viewing to a series of high-octane parties and moments across the city. All credential holders are granted access throughout Race Week to Harbour Club, creating continuity between the circuit and Miami's inner circle. The party continues from Miami to Montreal's Canadian Grand Prix and Imperial Moto's Monaco Grand Prix Experience aboard the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Evrima.

ACCESS

Access is strictly invite-only and referral-based. Driver's Circle credentials include police-escorted arrivals and access to the official Pit Lane Walk.

IMPERIAL MOTO

Imperial Moto is a rapidly growing coffee and lifestyle brand with an exclusive line of specialty coffees, more than 25 notable brand collaborations, and dozens of charitable initiatives. Imperial Moto will be debuting their new Single-Origin RTD Canned Cold Brew along with an Espresso Bar at the center of the activation.

CULINARY BY HARBOUR CLUB

The culinary program is led entirely by Harbour Club Miami, featuring both of its concepts, a'Riva and Nikai. Harbour Club's private club ethos translates into a trackside setting, paired with access to the club itself throughout Race Week.

ULTRA-PREMIUM SPIRITS FROM DIAGEO RARE & EXCEPTIONAL

The beverage program, courtesy of the Diageo Rare & Exceptional, spans luxury whiskies, tequilas, and rums from Johnnie Walker, Tequila Don Julio, and Zacapa Rum, alongside rare expressions from iconic single malt Scotch whisky distilleries such as Lagavulin, Mortlach, Talisker, The Singleton, and Port Ellen. Through curated cocktails and guided tastings, guests will have a rare opportunity to experience some of the world's most sought-after spirits.

HYDRATION

Hydration is equally considered, with water from San Pellegrino and Acqua Panna available throughout.

EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE SHOWCASE BY CADILLAC

Cadillac will showcase its all-electric ultra-luxury sedan, CELESTIQ, one of the most exclusive vehicles currently on the road. As Cadillac's most advanced and bespoke electric vehicle to date, the CELESTIQ represents a new era of electric luxury, combining cutting-edge technology, engineering, and a fully personalized design experience.

A LIMITED CIGAR EDITION

In collaboration with Arturo Fuente, Manu H presents a limited-edition Fuente × Off Grid cigar, hand-rolled on-site by master rollers from the Fuente factory.

IMPERIAL RIO

Limited Edition Off Grid t-shirts will be available to our guests. These shirts are a collaboration between photographer RIOCAM and Imperial Moto.

ART & ENVIRONMENT

Opera Gallery Miami curates contemporary works throughout the space. The suite is furnished by Natuzzi, with sound and visuals by Bang & Olufsen.

RECOVERY

Recvr provides stretching, IV therapy, lymphatic compression, and Theragun treatments within the suite.

BUSINESS TECHNOLOGY

Terzo, a next-generation AI company shaping the future of modern business, will be featured at Off Grid as part of the event's select technology presence.

ABOUT OFF GRID HOSPITALITY

Off Grid Hospitality creates private environments at the intersection of sport, culture, and design, with over eight years of experience operating within Formula 1.

ABOUT DIAGEO RARE & EXCEPTIONAL

Diageo Rare & Exceptional is the US sector of The Diageo Luxury Group, a global division dedicated to uniting and elevating the company's portfolio of ultra-rare spirits. These highly collectible liquids are meticulously selected from the very best of Diageo's extensive stocks of whisky, rum, and tequila. Spirits include some of the world's most highly coveted and recognizable brands, including Mortlach, Talisker, The Singleton, Lagavulin, Johnnie Walker, Tequila Don Julio, and Zacapa Rum, as well as legendary ghost distilleries such as Port Ellen and Brora.

For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

MEDIA & PARTNERSHIP INQUIRIES

[email protected]

SOURCE Off Grid Hospitality