Off Highway & Fuel Repair Shops Virtual Event - Training, Networking, Solutions
Nov 09, 2021, 08:41 ET
WINDSOR, Wis., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliant Power®, established in 2002 in Windsor, WI, is hosting a virtual Diesel Expo that is free to attend and open to the public. The Diesel Expo will be focused on diesel fuel system repair shops and off-highway applications. Diesel Expo encourages independent repairs, fleets and other diesel vehicle/equipment owners/enthusiasts to attend and learn more about the products and services they can receive through our highly skilled diesel expert network. Our network has 550+ locations across the US and Canada that specialize in fuel system and engine repair for a variety of diesel engine applications. Diesel Expo is a free opportunity to connect with industry leading experts from across the country such as Bosch®, Delphi®, Denso®, BorgWarner®, Garrett® and more! During the event attendees will be able to visit with various product manufacturers and fuel system repair shops to view the latest products and services.
The event will be 100% online and taking place: November 10 & 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. EST each day.
Register here: https://alliantpower.6connex.com/event/DieselExpoOHA/login
All sessions are live and attendees will have an opportunity to speak with the presenter during the event. Come boost your knowledge by attending a training session and networking with industry leading experts from across the country.
November 10th Presentations
Welcome & Diesel Fuel Update Nate Breunig | Alliant Power
Effects of Contamination in a Diesel Fuel System? Alberto Bonilla | Alliant Power
Right to Repair Catherine Boland | MERA
Debunking Off-Highway Diagnostics Tyler Robertson & Travis Roberts | Diesel Laptops
November 11th Presentations
Round table with Fuel Repair Shops Nate Breunig | Alliant Power
Bosch Parts and Service: An OEM Solution Allen Brown | Bosch
New vs Remanufacturing John Chalifoux | MERA
Common Rail Fuel Systems Familiarization Paul Mydlarz | Delphi Technologies
7 Mistakes Shops Make When Recruiting Technicians Jay Goninen | WrenchWay
Contact:
Tara Lunder
608-842-5123
[email protected]
SOURCE Alliant Power
