Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Markets, Trends & Outlook to 2030 - Global Collaboration is a Major Industry Opportunity

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trends, Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study provides market forecasts and trends that are analyzed for the study period of 2016 to 2030, with the base year being 2018. The geographic scope of the study is global (North America, Europe, Asia, RoW (Rest of World consists of key markets in South America, Africa, the Middle East).



This study's aim to benchmark the total market penetration of the potential off-highway electric powertrain market and study the existing machines running on electric and hybrid technology in global markets. OEM and engine Manufacturers are increasingly embracing the future Mega Trend of Zero Emissions by expanding their portfolio of powertrain options.

Strengthening of emission regulations and the need for less fuel consumption have led to leading off-highway original equipment manufacturers and suppliers developing a range of hybrid technologies that will enable fuel savings of up to 50% as well as machinery with improved operability.



This study also identifies and analyzes key market trends affecting the growth of the market. It will provide a strategic overview of the market by analyzing key technology trends, market drivers, and restraints, along with a competitor analysis by analyzing competitive factors, competitor market shares, and product portfolios.



Hybrid and electric powertrains in construction equipment are becoming popular due to the significant cost savings that they are expected to have. With reduced fuel consumption, better overall energy efficiency, and reduced machine downtimes, they are expected to be well received in the off-highway equipment industry. This research provides a detailed forecast of market adoption of these alternative powertrains for each type of off-highway equipment used for specific construction applications.



The study also provides a market overview and technology trends impacting select off-highway commercial vehicle markets. An ongoing trend in the market is broadening the range of applications and driving down costs to enable further penetration of technologies. Hybrid and electric powertrains will establish a premium market segment globally and provide opportunities for original equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the existing market structure of hybrid and electric powertrain in off-highway equipment across the globe?

Which equipment is expected to have high growth in the electrification space of OHV?

What are the growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global market?

How does the competitive scenario evolve? What new products are offered, and what are the strategies towards electrification?

What are the existing machines running on electric and hybrid technology?

Companies Mentioned



Caterpillar Inc.

CNH Industrial N.V.

Deutz-Heinzmann

Doosan Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr AG

Mecalac

Mitsubishi Heavy Equipment

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

TEREX Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment

Yanmar Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings and Future Outlook

Electrification in OHV - An Overview

OHV Vehicles Hybrid Technology Roadmap

Decline in Battery Prices to Drive Electrification

Product Mapping

Overview of Recent Electrified Off-road Vehicles

State of the Art - Examples

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Methodology

3. Market Overview and Classification

Market Segmentation

4. Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

5. Technology Trends and Analysis

Historical Development of Hybridization and Electrification in Off-Highway Vehicle Industry

Global Business Outlook

Technology Analysis - Technology Roadmap

Explanation of Technology Roadmap

Factors Affecting Construction Equipment Emissions

Need for Hybrid Powertrain

Key Hybrid Powertrain Subsystems

Emission Regulation Global Snapshot

Emission Norms Roadmap

Emission Norms

Emission Norms - Euro Standards

Emission Norms - EPA Standards

Emission Norms - Bharat Stage

6. Quantitative Forecast

Off-Highway Vehicle Hybridization - Market Outlook

Global Overview of the Development in Emission Technology

Global Off-Highway Vehicle Unit Shipment Forecast

Forecasting Assumptions

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Tractor (19-56 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Tractor (56-160 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Excavator (19-56 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Excavator (56-160 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Loader (19-56 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Loader (56-160 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Small Dozer (19-56 kW)

Forecast Discussion

Off-Highway Vehicle Electrification Trend - Large Dozer (56-160 kW)

Forecast Discussion

7. Competitive Landscape

Caterpillar Inc.

OEM Profiles - Caterpillar

Liebherr AG

TEREX Corporation

Volvo Construction Equipment

OEM Profiles - Volvo

Komatsu Ltd.

Doosan Infracore

Hitachi Construction Machinery

CNH Industrial N.V.

Sany Heavy Industry Co. Ltd.

Yanmar Co. Ltd

Mitsubishi Heavy Equipment

OEM Profiles - Deutz-Heinzmann

OEM Profiles - Mecalac

Products Offered

8. Growth Opportunities

Collaboration - Global Opportunity

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

9. Conclusions and Future Outlook

Key Conclusion

10. Appendix

Market Engineering Methodology

List of Exhibits

