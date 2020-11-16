Off Madison Ave Acquires Fineman PR

The acquisition comes as Off Madison Ave, founded by co-partners Roger Hurni and David Anderson, celebrates its 22 nd anniversary of operations this year. Fineman PR, established in 1988, adds more than 30 years of its California legacy. Fineman PR will continue operating from San Francisco as a division of Off Madison Ave with founder and president Michael Fineman retaining overall management and counsel.

"This is a natural alignment with Off Madison Ave's core values of craftsmanship and performance excellence," said David Anderson, Off Madison Ave CEO and co-founder.

The acquisition enhances Off Madison Ave's existing public relations and social media services to reinforce the firm's standing as one of the leading behavioral marketing and digital communications providers in the West. Fineman PR's portfolio will provide a range of additional marketing, creative and digital solutions to both firms' diverse roster of clients.

All clients will have access to a suite of expertise and capabilities across behavior design, public relations and social media strategy, crisis communications, creative campaign development, media planning, digital media and production, branding, website design and development.

"We're continually looking for new ways to bring insight and expertise to our clients and Fineman PR helps us accomplish this with the addition of its service lines and substantive approach," said Anderson. "This is the newest chapter of growth in Off Madison Ave's history – and brings an exciting catalyst for new ideas to benefit our current and prospective clients."

Roger Hurni, chief creative officer and co-founder Off Madison Ave said, "Our two agencies share a dedication to craft and create long-term, strategic relationships with clients. This common core opens up even more opportunities for our clients' benefit, particularly as we know many of them are looking to the future with greater focus on efficiency and impact of their communications programs."

"This is an amazing opportunity for my agency and professional team to evolve services and extend our reach," said Fineman PR President and Founder Michael Fineman. "For me, the best part is being able to work with David and the entire Off Madison Ave team. Our collaborative senior level teams are a great meld of creativity and substance."

The deal was facilitated by Gould+Partners who were responsible for introducing Fineman PR to Off Madison Ave.

About Off Madison Ave

Off Madison Ave is an award-winning behavioral marketing and communications firm that offers compelling solutions engineered to influence how people interact and engage with brands. Founded in 1998 in Phoenix and with a satellite office in Boulder, Colorado, Off Madison Ave offers integrated services across creative, paid media, public relations, social, interactive, application development and branding. Clients include WD-40, Leslie's Pool Supplies, Arizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon Conservancy, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Visit Phoenix, Maricopa Association of Governments, Arizona Game & Fish, Arizona State Parks & Trails and many more. Off Madison Ave is also a proud partner in the Worldcom Public Relations Group.

About Fineman PR

Fineman PR, founded in 1988 and headquartered in San Francisco, is an award-winning, full-service public relations agency. The agency specializes in brand PR, crisis communications and issues management, brand and corporate communications, and community relations across all earned and owned communications platforms. Fineman PR works in a broad range of industries, ranging from small wineries and nonprofits to municipalities and Fortune 500 companies that span industries like food and beverage, construction, transportation, consumer packaged goods, health care and education. Clients include Foster Farms, UPM Raflatac, S.F. Department of the Environment, Amy's Kitchen, and Spectrum Vehicle Auctions, among others.

SOURCE Off Madison Ave

Related Links

http://www.offmadisonave.com

