Off Madison Ave Announces General Manager And Chief Strategy Officer

In her new role, Howell's focus will be on leading the day-to-day operations, providing strategic leadership to the agency's clients and mentorship to the agency's staff. As general manager and chief strategy officer, Howell is also responsible for managing Off Madison Ave's profitability goals and implementing processes and programs to continue the evolution of the agency's growth and expansion. Howell will report to Off Madison Ave's partners and co-founders David Anderson and Roger Hurni, and is succeeded in her previous role as Director of Client Services by Lizzy Lowy.

"No one predicted the challenges that 2020 brought, but Sasha's leadership has been critical in how our agency has navigated the last year," said David Anderson, CEO, Off Madison Ave. "She cares as much for our clients and the work we do as she does for the team, always looking to enhance value where she can. She is instrumental in both the agency's culture and our growth."

Howell brings twenty years of experience to Off Madison Ave and brings a unique perspective to her role, having served at various agencies on both the account management and creative sides. Prior to joining Off Madison Ave, she led RIESTER's gaming and hospitality group where she managed the marketing and advertising efforts for Casino Arizona and Talking Stick Resort.

In her previous tenure at Mullen, Howell led the brand development and launch of Hotel Valley Ho alongside other key hospitality industry clients. Prior to that, she worked at Alpern Lehman, a healthcare marketing agency in Scottsdale and LaForce+Stevens, a fashion-focused PR agency in New York.

Howell is an active member of the Phoenix creative writing community and was a long-time volunteer for Halo Animal Rescue. Sasha recently received the Phyllis Ehlinger Woman of Excellence Award from the American Advertising Federation Phoenix Chapter.

Off Madison Ave is an award-winning behavioral marketing and communications firm that offers compelling solutions engineered to influence how people interact and engage with brands. Founded in 1998 in Phoenix with a satellite office in Boulder, Colorado and newly-acquired division of Off Madison Ave, Fineman PR, Off Madison Ave offers integrated services across creative, paid media, public relations, social, interactive, application development and branding. Clients include WD-40, Arizona Office of Tourism, Grand Canyon Conservancy, Cobblestone Auto Spa, Visit Phoenix, Maricopa Association of Governments, Arizona Game & Fish, Arizona State Parks & Trails and many more. Off Madison Ave is also a proud partner in the Worldcom Public Relations Group.

