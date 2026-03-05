OFF MADISON AVE LAUNCHES TRIPIST AI TRAVEL PLANNING TOOL TO HELP DMOs MOVE TRAVELERS FROM CONSIDERATION TO BOOKING FASTER

Discover Flagstaff First DMO to Deploy Tripist on Its Official Website

PHOENIX, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel and tourism leader Off Madison Ave , a global creativity collective that blends behavioral science, design and technology, today launched Tripist , its proprietary AI-powered travel planning tool for destination marketing organizations (DMOs). As travelers increasingly turn to AI for planning, Tripist gives DMOs a competitive advantage by creating deeply personalized itineraries based on traveler context and intent, while optimizing discoverability for generative engine optimization (GEO).

Discover Flagstaff is the first DMO to deploy Tripist, embedding the platform into its official website to deliver behavior-based recommendations to travelers planning trips to Northern Arizona.

"Tripist's primary goal is to help DMOs move travelers from consideration to booking faster and with greater confidence," said Michael "Spike" Stevens, Chief Technology Officer at Off Madison Ave. "It brings contextual personalization to the trip planning process, adapting to traveler interests, location, and intent in real time. This helps visitors discover hidden-gem experiences while supporting more balanced visitation across the destination."

Tripist Puts Context First

Tripist is part of Off Madison Ave's proprietary LighthousePE AI platform and is powered by its Core Engine™ AI that interprets and reacts to real-time signals such as time of day, weather, group size, location, and preferences. It dynamically recommends dining, events, cultural attractions, shopping, and outdoor experiences, adapting as traveler intent evolves. Visitors can save and share itineraries and, where integrations allow, complete bookings directly within the experience.

Discover Flagstaff Pilot

In the first two months of the Tripist beta by Discover Flagstaff, Route 66 was selected more than 500 times as a focal theme, alongside strong engagement with Flagstaff's outdoor spaces and night skies, an early signal that travelers begin with the idea of Flagstaff before committing to a schedule.

"No two visitors to Flagstaff are the same," said Lori Pappas, Vice President of Marketing and Media Relations at Discover Flagstaff. "We host outdoor adventurers, food lovers, families, and culture seekers. Tripist gives each traveler a way to build their own version of the perfect Flagstaff trip."

Designed for Balanced Tourism

Beyond personalization, Tripist helps destinations address over-tourism by guiding visitors toward alternative neighborhoods, off-peak times, and lesser-known experiences aligned with their interests, supporting better distribution of visitation and increased exposure for local businesses.

Availability

Off Madison Ave is rolling out Tripist in limited 21-day launch cohorts, capped at three DMOs per window. This structured approach allows early adopters to move quickly while ensuring a high-touch, white-labeled deployment across desktop and mobile.

About Off Madison Ave

Off Madison Ave is a global creative collective delivering brand strategy, communications, and marketing solutions for DMOs, tourism boards and experience-driven brands. Headquartered in Phoenix, with offices in Boston, Off Madison Ave partners with clients worldwide to create work that drives relevance and business impact.

