OFF-MARKT SET TO REVOLUTIONIZE REAL ESTATE WITH LAUNCH OF DISRUPTIVE SOCIAL PLATFORM

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Off-Markt , the pioneering peer-to-peer real estate social platform, is set to make waves with its official launch on October 15, 2024. Founded by renowned real estate entrepreneur Alison Bernstein, Off-Markt is poised to redefine how Americans buy, sell, and engage with homes—ushering in a new era where every home has its own story to tell.

A New Paradigm in Real Estate:

Off-Markt challenges the traditional real estate model by putting homeowners in the driver's seat. No longer constrained by the conventions of the marketplace, Off-Markt empowers users to present their homes through authentic, lived-in narratives. This platform democratizes access to real estate, allowing anyone to be a buyer or a seller at any time, all without the need for a property to be officially listed.

"Off-Markt is designed to shake up the real estate landscape," says Alison Bernstein, founder of Off-Markt. "In a world where real estate transactions have become impersonal and transactional, Off-Markt reintroduces the personal touch. We're giving homeowners the ability to control their home's narrative, connecting with potential buyers in a meaningful, organic way. It's about making real estate human again—where every home has a voice, and every story matters."

A Living Marketplace:

Off-Markt isn't just another app; it's a living, breathing marketplace where homes 'live' online. Users can follow properties, share stories, and showcase daily life through videos, photos, and narratives that go beyond square footage and floor plans. This platform transforms passive browsing into an interactive experience, where users can send a 'knock' to express interest, request tours, and engage in real-time conversations, bringing transparency and efficiency to the home-buying process.

Key Features:

Disruptive Interaction: Off-Markt introduces tools that facilitate organic interaction, enabling users to explore and connect with properties in a way that feels natural and unforced.

Always-on Marketplace: By mapping every home in the U.S., Off-Markt makes it possible for anyone to buy or sell a home at any time, without the property ever hitting the official market.

Efficient Market Insights: Users gain a deeper understanding of market trends and can follow neighborhoods, communities, or specific homes they're interested in.

Versatile User Roles: Whether you're a browser, an owner, or a pro, Off-Markt caters to every type of user with tailored features that enhance the real estate experience.

User Tiers:

Browsers (Free): Explore and discover homes, utilizing a suite of tools and professional services.

Owners (Free): Claim your home on the platform and start sharing your story with the world.

Pros ( $50 /month): Verified professionals offering in-platform services related to buying or selling homes.

Off-Markt will be available for download on the Apple App Store and through their website, off-markt.com , starting October 15, 2024.

About Off-Markt:

Off-Markt is redefining the real estate experience by creating a platform where every home is a potential listing, and every user has the power to tell their home's story. By removing traditional barriers and introducing innovative, user-driven content, Off-Markt is making real estate more personal, interactive, and accessible than ever before. For more information, visit off-markt.com and follow us on Instagram at @off.markt .

SOURCE Off-Markt