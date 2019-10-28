Off-premise occasions impact consumer desire to try new flavors, Technomic study discovers

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- While consumer demand for flavor innovation is high, Technomic's 2019 Flavor Consumer Trend Report reveals that consumers' willingness to try new flavors varies by dining occasion. Consumers are less likely to experiment with flavors when ordering delivery rather than dine-in or takeout. Opportunity exists in offering foods exclusive to specific order formats, such as dine-in or delivery-only menus or free delivery promotions for specific menu items.

"Consumers are already hesitant to pay for something they might not like when trying new dishes, and the added cost of delivery simply exacerbates this concern," explains Charles Winship, manager at Technomic. "Operators may consider bringing more familiar ingredients and flavors to the forefront of their off-premise marketing or providing an incentive, such as a waived delivery fee, for new dishes ordered for delivery."

Key takeaways from the report include:

68% of consumers agree that they're more likely to visit a restaurant that offers new flavors

46% of consumers are hesitant to try new flavors because they don't want to pay for something that they aren't sure they'll like

20% of millennials actively seek out new flavors to try on a regular basis

Exploring direct responses from 1,700 consumers, as well as current and future menu trends, the comprehensive 2019 Flavor Consumer Trend Report helps foodservice operators and suppliers keep abreast of consumers' evolving attitudes and preferences toward flavor as well as identify opportunity areas.

