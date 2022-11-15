Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market to grow by USD 121.23 million by 2026, Growing Adoption Of Disc Brakes In Off-road Vehicles to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the off-road vehicle braking system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 121.23 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Free Sample Report.

Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market: Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

One of the main factors propelling the off-road vehicle braking system market growth is the increasing use of disc brakes in off-road vehicles. Due to the strong stopping power of disc brakes and the fact that they cool down more quickly than drum brakes as they are mounted outside the wheel, disc brakes are being used more frequently in off-road vehicles. In addition, disc brakes increase the durability of the wheels compared to drum brakes, which gradually weaken the wheels while in use. They are also much easier to clean and maintain than drum brakes. These disc brake-related elements will propel the off-road vehicle braking system market during the forecast period.

One of the issues preventing the off-road vehicle braking system industry from growing is the design challenges brought on by complex braking systems. Off-road vehicles have several installation limitations regarding available space and the best placement.

For instance, the ideal position is crucial for the installation of ABS because the control unit contains a computer chip that might be harmed by the extreme vibrations and noise that an off-road vehicle generates.



Additionally, an off-road ABS is made up of a variety of complex parts, making ABS for end users quite intricate and challenging. Furthermore, an ABS's complexity necessitates the presence of trained experts to repair these systems in the event of any flaw that raises the cost of repairs. These difficulties could limit the market's expansion for off-road vehicle braking systems during the forecast period.

Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market: Vendor Offerings



Aisin Corp.: The company offers off-road vehicle braking systems such as electronically controlled brake systems, disc brakes, and active rear steering systems.

Brembo SpA: The company offers off-road vehicle braking systems with extreme controllability, as grip may vary wildly in off-road conditions.

CentroMotion: The company offers off-road vehicle braking systems for mining, construction, agriculture, and industrial vehicles through subsidiary company Carlisle Brake and Fiction.

Continental AG: The company offers off-road vehicle braking systems that are more compact, lighter, more economical, and feature a multi-logic architecture for higher availability and performance level.

Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers off-road vehicle braking systems that contribute to safety and fuel efficiency through reliable braking technology.

Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market: Parent Market Analysis

Technavio categorizes the global off-road vehicle braking system market as a part of the global automotive components and accessories market within the global auto components market. The global automotive components and accessories market covers companies engaged in the production of parts and accessories for automobiles like passenger cars (PCs), electric vehicles (EVs), commercial vehicles (CVs), heavy-duty vehicles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), off-road vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, quad bikes, and three-wheelers.

The value chain of the off-road Vehicle Braking System Market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Service

Support activities

Innovation

Off-road Vehicle Braking System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.36% Market growth 2022-2026 $121.23 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.92 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aisin Corp., BorgWarner Inc., Brembo SpA, CentroMotion, Continental AG, Freeman Automotive UK Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Industrias Galfer SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Tenneco Inc., Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp., Wilwood Engineering Inc., and ZF Friedrichshafen AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 SxS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on SxS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on SxS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on SxS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on SxS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 ATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on ATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on ATV - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on ATV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ATV - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Off-road motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Off-road motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Off-road motorcycle - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Off-road motorcycle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Off-road motorcycle - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Aisin Corp.

Exhibit 93: Aisin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Aisin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Aisin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Aisin Corp. - Segment focus

10.4 Brembo SpA

Exhibit 97: Brembo SpA - Overview



Exhibit 98: Brembo SpA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: Brembo SpA - Key news



Exhibit 100: Brembo SpA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Brembo SpA - Segment focus

10.5 CentroMotion

Exhibit 102: CentroMotion - Overview



Exhibit 103: CentroMotion - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: CentroMotion - Key offerings

10.6 Continental AG

Exhibit 105: Continental AG - Overview



Exhibit 106: Continental AG - Business segments



Exhibit 107: Continental AG - Key news



Exhibit 108: Continental AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 109: Continental AG - Segment focus

10.7 Freeman Automotive UK Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Freeman Automotive UK Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Freeman Automotive UK Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Freeman Automotive UK Ltd. - Key offerings

10.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Industrias Galfer SA

Exhibit 118: Industrias Galfer SA - Overview



Exhibit 119: Industrias Galfer SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Industrias Galfer SA - Key offerings

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 121: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 122: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 124: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Wilwood Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 126: Wilwood Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Wilwood Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Wilwood Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Exhibit 129: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Overview



Exhibit 130: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 131: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key news



Exhibit 132: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: ZF Friedrichshafen AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 134: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 135: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 136: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 137: Research methodology



Exhibit 138: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 139: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 140: List of abbreviations

