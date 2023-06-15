Off-Shore Wind Global Market Report 2023: Developments in Wind Turbines & Allied Wind Farm Technologies Makes Offshore Wind Projects Easier to Deploy

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Off-Shore Wind - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Off-Shore Wind Market to Reach $95.2 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Off-Shore Wind estimated at US$30.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Turbine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.5% CAGR and reach US$47.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Substructure segment is readjusted to a revised 15.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.7% CAGR

The Off-Shore Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$15.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.6% and 15% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 56 Featured)-

ABB Ltd.

Doosan Enerbility Co., Ltd.

E. ON SE

EEW GROUP

Engie SA

General Electric

Orsted A/S

Shanghai Electric Wind Power Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Urgent Need to Address Climate Change Provides the Foundation for the Rise of Renewable Energy

Suffocating Spike in Emissions Shifts Focus on Renewables for Powering a Safer Future: Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020, 2021, 2022 & 2023

Robust Focus on Renewables Sets the Stage for the Growth of Offshore Wind Energy: Global Clean Energy Investments (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023

Myriad Benefits Make Wind Energy the Most Attractive of All Renewable Energy Sources

Global Economic Update

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Competition

Off-Shore Wind - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Here's Why Offshore Wind Energy Shows Potential to Race Ahead of Onshore

Developments in Wind Turbines & Allied Wind Farm Technologies Makes Offshore Wind Projects Easier to Deploy

Drones for Inspection to Reduce Operating Costs of Offshore Wind Farms

Falling Cost of Wind Energy to Step Up Investments in Offshore Wind Energy Projects

Onshore Wind Remains Among the Cheapest Sources of New Bulk Power Generation: Global Levelised Cost of Electricity ($/MWh) by Energy Type As of the Year 2022

Application of AI Across Wind Energy Witnesses a Surge

Digital Fever Catches on in the Off Shore Wind Energy Sector

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qljf91

