Off-Site Construction Startup Entekra Named Manufacturer Of The Year By The National Association Of Home Builders

MODESTO, Calif., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entekra, the California off-site construction startup, was named Manufacturer of the Year by the Building Systems Councils (BSC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

The criteria by which Entekra was selected for this BSC Specialty Award included its contributions to furthering the off-site or systems-built housing industry, as well as its innovative Fully Integrated Off-Site Solution®– or FIOSS® – which is unique to the U.S. market.

The company also received two BSC Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Home Design, which recognize the year's best newly constructed systems-built structures, for projects in the manufacturing category of panelized single-family homes. KB ProjeKt, Where Tomorrow Lives, a concept home built by KB Home, one of the largest and most recognized home builders in the United States, was honored in the category of homes of 3,001 to 4,000 square feet. Castaway at River Islands, a collaboration with California builder Van Daele Homes, won the award for homes of less than 2,000 square feet.

These awards were announced at NAHB's 2019 Building Systems Summit, held this week in Pittsburgh.

"Entekra is honored to be acknowledge not only as Manufacturer of the Year, but also for our ground-breaking projects, because the majority of the Entekra team have dedicated their careers to home building, continually striving to create higher-quality houses that are more sustainable and healthier for homeowners," said Gerard McCaughey, Entekra's CEO and Chairman.

"Since Entekra precision manufactured and assembled our first home in August 2017, we have focused on guiding home builders in the transition from inefficient stick-framing to off-site construction, and it is extremely rewarding to be recognized for our efforts and what we have accomplished in just two years," added McCaughey.

Founded in late 2016, Entekra has made significant inroads deploying FIOSS as the company is already working or in discussions with a majority of the country's largest home builders. To meet growing interest for FIOSS, Entekra is readying a new 200,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Modesto, Calif., which, when fully operational in early 2020, will become the most technologically advanced construction-related factory in North America and capable of producing 3,000 houses per year.

About Entekra

Entekra (entekra.com) was founded in late 2016 to transform the way houses are built in America with its Fully Integrated Off-Site Solution® (FIOSS®). Based in Modesto, Calif., the off-site construction company streamlines the build process by completely integrating concept, design and engineering with off-site automated manufacturing and rapid on-site assembly. Entekra's management team is comprised of key executives from Ireland's Century Homes, who grew that company into Europe's largest off-site company and are responsible for nearly 175,000 FIOSS homes assembled to date on three continents.

