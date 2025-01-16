Off-Stamp laureated a 2024 French Design Gold Award for its Booth at TPE 2024

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping game changer Off-Stamp announced that its booth at Total Tobacco Expo (TPE) 2024 is accoladed with a Gold Award of the French Design Awards, for its striking design and interactivity.

In the meantime, the brand has reaffirmed its participation in the TPE 2025, from January 29 to 31, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Off-Stamp TPE 2024 Booth

Off-Stamp's TPE 2024 booth is a testament to the brand's dedication to playfulness and interactivity. Bathed in Off-Stamp's signature colors, the booth features a double-panel backdrop, where the brand's unique red is against a neutral tone of soft gray, creating a vibrant yet balanced visual impact. This bold use of colors brings a striking effect.

Additionally, the double-panel backdrop echoes the dual-form magnetic structure of SW9000, the first product, characterized by an interchangeable pod-battery pair. With a semi-circle and different colors on each panel, the backdrop imitates SW9000's innovative form of pairing icons and colors.

At the center of the booth sits a magnetic display board, with an array of SW9000 pods and batteries attached, encouraging visitors to mix, have their hands on, and explore to create their own pairs. The board also reinforces the magnetic concept of SW9000 in a new awareness.

Despite that the compact booth covers just 232 square feet, Off-Stamp's designer maximizes the potential of the 15.5-feet backdrop with a dynamic and eye-catching display. Leveraging the vertical space, Off-Stamp also incorporates a series of interactive games, including the slot machine and the jump-and-reach, to enhance visitor engagement at its booth.

"The design was inspired by the brand's first product SW9000, fully demonstrating the creative product structure and the persona of game changer, giving the booth a touch of vibrancy," said Lacob Tso, booth designer of Off-Stamp. "Off-Stamp is ready to present a line of brand-new products and a more impressive visitor experience at the upcoming TPE 2025."

About Off-Stamp

Game-changing vape brand Off-Stamp is committed to providing the most interactive and novel vaping experience for adult users. With boundless creativity, the brand designs a diversity of captivating and innovative products that reflect the non-conventional persona of its users, encouraging them to share positive vibes and enjoy every moment of life.

