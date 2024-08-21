Off-Stamp SW9000 honored with Red Dot Design Award 2024

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaping game changer Off-Stamp announced that the prestigious Red Dot Design Award 2024 has been accoladed to the packaging visual designs of SW9000, the brand's first ever product.

Debuted in January 2024, SW9000's captivating, color-contrast packaging falls under the Red Dot's Brands and Communication Design category.

Off-Stamp SW9000

SW9000 is the first vape kit in the US with a dual-form interchangeable pair, which consists of two parallel magnetic parts — a standalone replaceable pod and an attachable battery.

The packaging of SW9000 highlights a pair of pod and attachable battery in 8 different colors, complemented by a vibrant contrast against the dual-color background. The battery's color is consistent with the background of its paired pod and vice versa. The pod also presents a different color from the background, making the product stand out among all peers.

Meanwhile, the kit in the packaging design features a unique icon with the patterns on both parts. By color and pattern, SW9000 kit provides a selection of eight flavor pods and seven batteries, generating a total of 56 combinations. The packaging designs embody the juxtaposition of pod and attachable battery, while striking the kit against the background.

In addition, both the kit packaging and the pod unit packet have an embossed effect on the product, to foreground the product at center.

"We are honored that the packaging designs of our first ever product, SW9000, are granted a Red Dot Design Award, following an iF Design Award bestowed upon the product design in early 2024," said Eric Lei, Industrial Designer of Off-Stamp SW9000. "The designs are the testament to SW9000's structure spearheading the industry, and interactive features elevating user experience, and they truly deserve these recognition."

About Off-Stamp

Game-changing vape brand Off-Stamp is committed to providing the most interactive and novel vaping experience for adult users. With boundless creativity, the brand designs a diversity of captivating and innovative products that reflect its users' non-conventional personas, encouraging them to share positive vibes and enjoy every moment of life.

For more information about Off-Stamp and its products, please visit off-stamp.com.

SOURCE Off-Stamp