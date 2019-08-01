Off the Hook Opens New Houston Location

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Off The Hook, an elevated quick-service restaurant franchise offering real Cajun food, announces the opening of its newest location in Houston, Texas. This location is Off The Hook's third location and the first in the Texas market.

"We are so excited to bring our Cajun-inspired restaurant to the Houston area," says Paxton Moreaux, COO of Off The Hook. "We look forward to sharing our 'Real Cajun, Real Fast' culture in Texas and know Khandaker Alam is the best to bring it to Houstonians."

Since its founding in 2012, Off The Hook has opened three franchise locations. The first location opened in Thibodaux, Louisiana in August 2012, with the second location opening in Houma in April 2015.

"From the moment customers walk into Off The Hook, they are greeted with real Cajun culture," says Khandaker Alam, franchise owner of the Houston location. "My daughter Ashley and I are looking forward to sharing our love of Cajun food with Houston. We have always wanted to work alongside each other, and this is a great opportunity for our family to leave our mark on our community."

Off The Hook is located at 125 Remington Valley Dr., Houston, Texas. Operating hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. every day.

For more information, visit https://www.othook.com/.

About Off The Hook

Founded in Thibodaux, Louisiana in August 2012 by Brett Moreaux and Paxton Moreaux, Off The Hook brings its customers real Cajun food in a timely manner. The Thibodaux startup is serving up South Louisiana favorites right in the heart of the Bayou Region and beyond. With menu items varying from chicken and sausage gumbo, Gulf shrimp basket and seafood po'boys, the elevated quick-service restaurant has three locations in both Louisiana and Texas. To learn more about Off the Hook, as well as its franchise development opportunities, please visit https://www.othook.com/ (https://www.othook.com/franchise).

