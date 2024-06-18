Off The Record offers teen drivers 10,000 free Fastlane Teen Protection Plans to fight their first speeding ticket

Leading consumer legal tech company aims to empower young drivers with free protection to fight the financial impact of early driving mistakes.

SEATTLE, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Off The Record, a leading provider of on-demand consumer legal services, today announced that it will help 10,000 teen drivers fight their first speeding ticket with a free Fastlane Teen Protection Plan. Fastlane Teen covers the fees for contesting one traffic ticket with a local attorney, and 25% off subsequent tickets, during the course of a year. This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden and stress associated with early life driving mistakes, and to keep teen driving records clean and insurance premiums in check. With car insurance rates at all time highs, keeping a clean record is more important than ever.

"We understand that getting that first speeding ticket can be a daunting experience, especially for teenage drivers who are just starting out on the road," said Alex Guirguis, CEO at Off The Record. "With Fastlane Teen, we want to give these young drivers the confidence to know that they have a lawyer in their corner should they get that first speeding ticket or other traffic violation."

Fastlane Teen is part of Off The Record's ongoing commitment to providing accessible legal services to all drivers and joins the company's flagship Fastlane Protection Plan, and Fastlane CDL for professional drivers. These paid protection plans cover three tickets per year for a driver and a family member for $25 per month, offering peace of mind on the road. By offering these protection plans for free to new drivers, the company hopes to empower teenage drivers to understand their rights when it comes to traffic violations.

Teenage drivers can easily sign up for Fastlane Teen by visiting Off The Record's website. The process is quick and easy, and asks for guardian consent for drivers under 18 years of age, ensuring that young drivers can get the coverage they need without any hassle.

Teens can sign up for the program until August 31 and will be covered for one full year, or until they turn 20, whichever comes first. No purchase is necessary.

For more information about Off The Record and the Fastlane Teen Protection Plan please visit https://offtherecord.com/fastlane-teen-protection-plan.

About Off The Record:

Founded in 2015 in Seattle, Off The Record is a leading provider of on-demand legal services, specializing in defending civil and criminal traffic matters. With hundreds of thousands of successful cases under its belt, the company has earned a reputation for excellence and reliability. Off The Record is dedicated to empowering individuals and lawyers alike by bringing legal access to all people regardless of economic status and helping attorneys build consistent and reliable business. Learn more at offtherecord.com

