OFF THE SIDELINES: DISCOUNT TIRE AND NASHVILLE SC ACTIVATE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Tire, a leading tire and wheel retailer, recently entered into a new multiyear partnership with Nashville Soccer Club. This announcement expands upon the company's collaboration with Continental Tires, naming Discount Tire the Official Tire Retailer for the 2024-2026 seasons.

Nashville SC

Fans will see Discount Tire branding integrated into the Nashville SC's in-stadium signage at GEODIS Park home matches. This includes visibility on over 300 displays, the club's social media channels, and the official Nashville SC website. Additionally, fans will see Discount Tire attached to Club replays during matches. The brand will also be highlighted in Apple TV commercial spots and Nashville SC match day radio broadcasts.

Discount Tire has served neighborhoods in and around Nashville as trusted tire safety experts since 2008 and operates 28 stores across Tennessee.

"For over a decade, our Discount Tire experts have been proud to help keep drivers safe on roads in Tennessee, with an easy and inviting experience for all their tire and wheel needs," said Tom Williams, chief experience officer at Discount Tire. "As fans continue to show passionate support for Nashville SC, we aim to expand the knowledge of tire safety within these fans, expressing the importance of proper tire care with the help of the team."

The partnership between Nashville SC and Discount Tire expands the tire retailer's commitment to supporting fans and followers of professional soccer. Discount Tire is also the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer, in its 29th season, including the MLS All-Star Game presented by Target and the MLS Cup presented by Audi.

In 20 markets where local MLS clubs are located – including Nashville – and in countless other neighborhoods across the U.S., Discount Tire offers tires, wheels, and wiper blades for online or in-store purchase and has teams of experts to handle tire safety checks or installation needs.

For more information about Discount Tire and to find a location, visit discounttire.com. For more information about Nashville SC, visit nashvillesc.com.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire is a leading independent retailer of tires, wheels, and windshield wipers. Founded in 1960 by Bruce T. Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,200 stores in 39 states. The company does business as Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and as America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania and recently acquired the full-service auto repair operations of Dunn Tire and Suburban Tire. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide, uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series and the Official Tire Retailer of Major League Soccer. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com.

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC joined Major League Soccer on Feb. 29, 2020 in front of the largest attendance ever recorded for a soccer match in the State of Tennessee. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defied expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. The Boys in Gold again qualified for the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, becoming just the third team in league history to reach the postseason during the team's first four years in existence. Nashville SC inaugurated GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada, in front of a sellout crowd of 30,109 on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter)and Spotify.

