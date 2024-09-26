Off With Their Headsets! Escaping Wonderland Takes Players Down the Rabbit Hole on Meta Quest and Pico

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a whimsical world where reality and fantasy intertwine like the threads of the White Rabbit's waistcoat, the mad hatters at Cortopia Studios have once more crafted an all-new adventure where cleverness and curiosity rule the day. Published by Cortopia Studios' parent company, Beyond Frames Entertainment, Escaping Wonderland [TRAILER] is now available on Meta Quest and Pico for $19.99 and brings players back to the setting of Lewis Carroll's literary classic Alice in Wonderland for the first time since their award-winning 2020 release, Down the Rabbit Hole.

Escaping Wonderland sees players helping Molly, a girl who finds herself in Wonderland for the first time – but if that's really so, why do so many people know her? Players will navigate Molly through a world of interconnected dioramas using a comfortable, third-person exploration style, making Escaping Wonderland suitable for first-time VR users looking for games that will help them acclimate to immersive experiences. As the story unfolds, select puzzles are presented in a stationary first-person perspective that drops players directly inside the dioramas, providing them with up close opportunities to interact with the environment and find solutions.

"As a standalone adventure expanding the game universe first established in Down the Rabbit Hole, Escaping Wonderland is a testament to Cortopia Studios' unparalleled creativity and storytelling prowess," said Maeva Sponbergs, CMO and Head of Publishing at Beyond Frames Entertainment. "Through its captivating narrative, curious puzzles, and cozy atmosphere, Escaping Wonderland demonstrates the limitless potential of what more can be created in Lewis Carroll's timeless world. We have no doubt that dedicated fans and curious newcomers alike will be enchanted as they use their VR headsets to go through the looking glass."

The first 20 minutes of Escaping Wonderland were shared with media at Gamescom last month, where those who played it were left grinning like the Cheshire Cat:

"Promises to be a great game for young and old alike" - IGN

"An unexpected and lovely change of pace" - TheGamer

"You're going to fall in love with Escaping Wonderland" - GamerGen

"Purely delightful" - Android Central

Escaping Wonderland is available starting today on the Meta Horizon Store and Pico for $19.99. To keep up with the latest announcements from Beyond Frames Entertainment, follow them on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and https://beyondframes.com/.

PRESS KIT

Press kit for Escaping Wonderland can be found here: https://bit.ly/3KXgypd

Press Contact: Jim Squires, [email protected]

Beyond Frames Publishing: Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, [email protected], +46 79-103 83 93

ABOUT BEYOND FRAMES

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Beyond Frames is an XR-focused publisher with its development studios Cortopia, Moon Mode and partner studio Odd Raven. Offering creative and technical consulting, funding, marketing and publishing services, Beyond Frames partners with studios creating amazing XR products such as Ghosts of Tabor (Combat Waffle Studios), Outta Hand (Capricia Productions), ARK and ADE (Castello Inc.), Silhouette (Team Panoptes) and Mixture (Played With Fire), Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market, ISIN: SE0011614965.

ABOUT CORTOPIA STUDIOS

Cortopia Studios is the wholly owned subsidiary of Beyond Frames Entertainment responsible for the creation of award-winning virtual reality games such as Wands, Wands Alliances, and Down the Rabbit Hole. Their next game, Escaping Wonderland, provides an all new journey in the Down the Rabbit Hole universe.

