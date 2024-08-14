Offchain Labs Launches 'Tandem' Division Curated for Blockchain Development

Tandem by Offchain Labs will be designed to support teams with product development, go to market and early growth strategies

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offchain Labs, the team of initial core developers behind Arbitrum and Ethereum consensus client Prysm, today announced the launch of Tandem, the first Offchain Labs partner studio that will focus on assisting select projects building blockchain applications. Tandem seeks to nurture partnerships with the most innovative applications building onchain, leveraging Offchian Labs' market positioning to drive significant growth across emerging technologies and strengthen the next wave of industry-altering projects.

With Tandem, the Offchain Labs are establishing a dedicated service to offer world-class resources to accelerate teams focused on solving the next big challenges in blockchain technology. Tandem will support teams that are building innovative solutions for critical parts of blockchain infrastructure, utilizing Arbitrum Nitro's execution environment, including those addressing sequencing, data availability, RaaS, or scaled deployment infrastructure.

Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs commented on the news, "At Offchain Labs, we are dedicated to fostering innovation and supporting the growth of the overall blockchain space. By providing resources and mentorship, we aim to empower developers and entrepreneurs to bring their visionary ideas to life, driving the next wave of decentralized applications and transformative technologies. We are excited to see the groundbreaking projects that will emerge from this initiative."

Each project that is part of Tandem will be able to learn from the immense talent at Offchian Labs leaning into the team's expertise regarding blockchain development and growth. Tandem projects will have a point person to serve as the project's main stakeholder, working with the team to build out and execute a comprehensive development and launch strategy, along with technical support. Additionally, Offchain Labs will facilitate introductions to partner teams across the ecosystem, or other parties in verticals where it already has existing relationships, and offer supportive marketing services to assist the teams in spreading awareness of the project.

Over the past year, Offchain Labs has supported and partnered with a variety of projects that have seen great success within the ecosystem and on their own, ranging from appchain products like Xai to broader infrastructure startups like Espresso Systems. With Tandem, the team is taking its commitment to blockchain development a step further with the curated program set to spur the next iteration of decentralized applications.

Tandem becomes Offchain Labs' latest foray in the blockchain innovation space, having already ushered the initial development of Arbitrum, the leading Layer 2 solution on the market, and Prysm, leading consensus client used for running Ethereum validators and participating in the proof-of-stake network, and core contributions to the Ethereum L1 by researching and implementing various Ethereum improvement proposals (EIPs) and protocols. The new program will see that Offchain Labs remains at the forefront of blockchain innovation.

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed, Princeton-founded company that has dedicated over six years to blockchain research and development. As the original contributors to Arbitrum, the leading Ethereum scaling solution, and Prysm, the leading consensus client for Ethereum, Offchain Labs has been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry through groundbreaking advancements in blockchain scalability and efficiency. The team continues to build upon this foundation by innovating and enhancing products such as Arbitrum Orbit, Stylus, Prysm, and Arbitrum Nitro.

