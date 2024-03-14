Offchain Labs Releases ArbOS 20 Atlas, Significantly Reducing Transaction Costs on Arbitrum

ArbOS Atlas makes Arbitrum chains ready to support the Ethereum Dencun update that went live on Ethereum mainnet and is poised to improve workflow for developers and users alike

NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Offchain Labs, the original contributor to Arbitrum, the market-leading Layer 2 (L2) scaling solution on Ethereum, today announced the release of ArbOS 20. Dubbed "Atlas", the operating system update marks a significant leap forward for the Arbitrum ecosystem, introducing Ethereum Dencun support to all Arbitrum chains, paving the way for significantly improved costs and new use cases. In combination with Stylus and EVM+, applications and use cases previously considered impossible to ship on Arbitrum are now within reach – especially those that produce a high number of transactions like Gaming, SocialFi, or DeFi exchanges.

The most notable impact resulting from ArbOS Atlas will be a significant change in Ethereum L2 transaction costs. Atlas provides Arbitrum chains the ability to post user transactions in a new type of transaction in the form of a Blob, reducing costs of those transactions, introducing new storage opcodes for cheaper transient data, and adding cheaper memory copying. It also adds support for EIP-6780, aligning Arbitrum with EVM's security posture and laying the groundwork for future EVM improvements.

"We are excited to see the Arbitrum DAO has voted to upgrade to ArbOS Atlas, which will bring significant benefits to the community in terms of improved transaction pricing," said Steven Goldfeder, CEO and Co-Founder of Offchain Labs. "This particular upgrade aligns strongly with our mission to continue scaling Ethereum so that it is more usable for the masses and native crypto community."

In addition to a reduction in L1 posting fees via EIP-4844, the L2 base fee and L1 surplus fee have also been reduced through ArbOS Atlas; the L1 surplus fee per byte will be reduced from 2 gwei to 0, L2 minimum base fee will be reduced from 0.1 gwei to .01 gwei. Users and developers don't have to take any steps to benefit from the aforementioned changes. EIP-4844-related data posting cost reductions will be live on March 14, while the additional fee reductions will be in effect by March 18.

At launch, Arbitrum RaaS providers Altlayer, Caldera, Conduit, and Gelato are committed to upgrading existing Orbit chains to ArbOS Atlas and providing Ethereum Dencun support. The grouping is excited to support the transition to Atlas and ensure all parties are able to reap the benefits of the implementation if they choose to do so.

Applications on Arbitrum will not have to be modified or take any explicit action to get the benefits of using EIP-4844, a key part of the Ethereum Dencun upgrade that introduces blob-carrying transactions to make L2 transactions cheaper on the network. In addition to applying to DAO-governed chains, ArbOS Atlas can be deployed by Orbit chains independently of the Arbitrum DAO governance process; Orbit L2 roll-up chains will receive the cost benefits of EIP-4844, while all Orbit chains can upgrade to benefit from the other features in ArbOS Atlas. The ability of self-governed Orbit L2 chains to deploy ArbOS Atlas whenever they're technically ready is an example of the freedom granted by the Arbitrum Expansion Program .

Partner Quotes

"ArbOS 20 - 'Atlas' promises numerous functional improvements for transactions running on Arbitrum, especially with regards to pricing and cost economics. We believe these are critical if we are to attract widespread adoption of rollups. AltLayer is proud to support Atlas and extend its benefits to our RaaS/rollup users, who will be able to save significant fees on gas, as they deploy L2 or L3 chains on Orbit." – Yaoqi Jia, CEO, AltLayer

"With the Dencun upgrade and implementation of EIP-4844 blob transactions on ArbOS 20, Atlas stands out as one of the most highly anticipated upgrades to Arbitrum Orbit chains. The Atlas upgrade pledges additional reductions in transaction fees, along with enhancements in scalability, throughput, and staking experience on Orbit rollups. We're excited to introduce this upgrade to Gelato Roll-up-as-a-Service Arbitrum Orbit customers, supercharging user experience with the latest cutting-edge Ethereum technology." – Luis Schliesske, Founder, Gelato

"We're excited to upgrade Caldera's Orbit chains to Atlas, giving our users access to Ethereum blobspace as a data availability layer. EIP-4844 blobs will make operating a rollup orders of magnitude less expensive, improving the user experience for our customers and their communities. We can't wait to see the new innovations that cheap, Ethereum-native data availability will enable." – Matt Katz, CEO, Caldera

About Offchain Labs

Offchain Labs is a venture-backed, Princeton-founded company that has dedicated over five years to blockchain research and development. As the original contributors to Arbitrum, Offchain Labs has been instrumental in revolutionizing the industry through this leading network scaling solutions. The team continues to build upon this foundation by innovating and enhancing products such as Prysm, Arbitrum Orbit, Stylus, and Arbitrum Nitro. In October 2022, Offchain Labs acquired Prysmatic Labs, the leading consensus client for Ethereum, further cementing Offchain Labs' alignment with Ethereum.

