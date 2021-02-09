Offensive Rookie of the Year and Los Angeles Professional Quarterback Justin Herbert Joins Stryve Biltong as Investor

The Stryve team is wildly passionate about healthy living, which made Herbert an exciting and perfect partner. Herbert relies on Stryve as the best fuel, protein-filled snack option that is made with natural and simple ingredients. As a professional athlete who relies on high-quality products for nutrition, training and more, Herbert stands behind Stryve's promise to always innovate, create, and show up everyday because together, they believe health leads to a happier, better life.

"Stryve is the kind of healthy, high-protein snack that I look for to fuel my pre- and post- workout," said Justin Herbert, Los Angeles professional quarterback. "I'm excited to be joining forces with a brand that creates a product that's not only good for you, but delicious, too!"

"We couldn't envision a better premiere partner for Stryve and are delighted to have Justin join us as an investor and valued member of our Stryve team," said Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO of Stryve Biltong. "True to our company values, Justin strives to be his best both on and off the field, and it's no secret that you need a good-for-you, protein-packed snack like Stryve to fuel your best performance. We're incredibly honored to have Justin onboard and look forward to the many amazing things to come to fruition through this partnership."

Biltong is a centuries-old method for air-drying meat that originated in South Africa which results in a cleaner ingredient panel, and boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky with none of the sugar. Crafted with 100% American beef, Stryve Biltong is a delicious, good-for-you snack that's high in protein with 0g sugar and made from nothing artificial. Today, Stryve Biltong is the leading biltong brand with a 75% market share and is available in over 17,000 stores in the United States and Canada.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow on social at @StryveBiltong .

About Stryve

Stryve Biltong is a delicious, good-for-you snack made from 100% American beef – high in protein with 0g sugar and made from nothing artificial. Founded by fitness and nutrition enthusiasts, Stryve Biltong is on a mission to help America snack better. In case you haven't heard of it before, Biltong is a process for air-drying meat that originated centuries ago in South Africa. Biltong actually boasts more protein in every bite than traditional jerky. It is made simply – with beef, vinegar and spices – and served in slices, sticks or slabs. Stryve Biltong comes in a variety of delicious flavors, including Original, Cajun, Hickory, Mesquite BBQ, Teriyaki, Zesty Garlic, Hatch Green Chile, and Spicy Peri Peri. Stryve is available on Stryve.com, Amazon and over 17,000 retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

