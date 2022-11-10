Offensive Security Increases Access to Cybersecurity Education with Climb Credit Financing

Offensive Security and Climb Credit Make Cybersecurity Training and Certifications in the U.S. More Affordable as IT Security Job Openings Grow

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offensive Security (OffSec), the leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certifications for individuals and organizations of all sizes, has partnered with Climb Credit, a mission-driven fintech company focused on financing career-building programs, to make professional cybersecurity education more affordable and accessible for individuals through a variety of financing options.

There is an ongoing need for cybersecurity experts. According to data from CyberSeek , there are 760,000 cybersecurity job openings in the United States. At the same time, the number of cyberattacks continues to rise at a rate of 32% year over year, according to Check Point Research. A survey from cybersecurity firm Trellix also reveals that 30% of those already working in cybersecurity plan to change careers within the next two years, making the problem of the labor shortage even more acute.

"Organizations are under continuous attack from cybercriminals and desperately need trained professionals. That's why cybersecurity is such a rapidly growing field with more career opportunities every day," said Ning Wang, CEO of Offensive Security. "By partnering with Climb Credit, we can make classes and certifications more affordable to IT security professionals who want to expand their skills."

OffSec learners can apply for Climb financing for their full payment, removing the upfront costs that may discourage enrollment. The Climb loan application process is simple, and all the necessary forms are online. Applying takes less than five minutes to complete, and the majority of funding options are presented immediately. The pre-qualification process does not affect the applicant's credit until the loan is funded, which enables applicants to review different education financing options and rates. US students interested in learning more about financing options through Climb Credit can visit OffSec's website .

"Climb's mission is to make career-related education affordable, accessible, and inclusive. We strive to work with companies like OffSec that provide training that can directly impact career advancement," said Casey Powers, CEO of Climb Credit. "We help people access career-focused education that would be unavailable without some financial assistance. In fact, 73% of Climb borrowers across all our partners would not have attended their program without Climb financing."*

Climb Credit provides funding to students with all kinds of financial situations, including those without credit. Climb's goal is to offer multiple ways to pay for job-related education, including interest-bearing loans and zero-interest options for many programs.

*based on over 5,000 survey responses. The data points include Climb's all-time survey respondents, with duplicate responders removed, who answered a question stating whether or not they would have been able to attend their program without Climb financing.

About Offensive Security

Offensive Security is the leading provider of continuous professional and workforce development, training, and education for cybersecurity professionals. Created by the community for the community, Offensive Security's one-of-a-kind mix of practical, hands-on training and certification programs, virtual labs, and open-source projects provide practitioners with the highly-desired offensive skills to get a job, advance their careers and better protect their organizations. Offensive Security is committed to funding and growing Kali Linux, the leading operating system for penetration testing, ethical hacking, and network security assessments. For more information, visit offensive-security.com and follow @offsectraining and @kalilinux .

About Climb Credit

Climb is an innovative student payment platform that makes career advancement more accessible, affordable, and accountable than ever before. Driven by a mission to empower individuals to unlock their career potential – no matter what their credit profile – Climb utilizes a proprietary return-on-investment calculation to identify and evaluate programs and schools with a demonstrated ability to benefit their graduates. Then they provide learners with payment options that are priced and structured to meet the unique needs of those seeking career training. Recognizing the dynamic and rapidly-changing needs of our workforce, Climb partners with schools that teach everything from cybersecurity to healthcare training, trucking to data science, and culinary arts to coding. While some colleges are struggling to meet the real-world needs of their students, Climb and its partner schools are committed to providing access to valuable, cost effective education that enable individuals to reach their career goals and own their next chapter. For more information, visit https//climbcredit.com or follow @ClimbCredit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

