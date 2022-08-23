Offensive Security's Course, EXP-301, Named Best Professional Certification Program by the 2022 SC Magazine Awards

OffSec Recognized for Windows User Mode Exploit Development (EXP-301), a New Course

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Offensive Security (OffSec), the leading provider of hands-on cybersecurity training and certification, today announced it has been named the Best Professional Certification Program by the 2022 SC Awards for its course - Windows User Mode Exploit Development (EXP-301) , an advanced-level course which focuses on exploit development and reverse engineering techniques that security researchers must learn to understand and attack standard Windows protections.

"The cybersecurity industry is in desperate need of opportunities for security professionals to educate themselves and upskill in order to better defend their organizations," said Ning Wang, CEO of Offensive Security. "OffSec is committed to continually updating its education and training offerings with new courses like EXP-301 to help its students develop an adversarial mindset. This recognition by the 2022 SC Magazine Awards is an honor and we are elated that our team's commitment is getting the recognition it deserves."

Introduced in 2021, Windows User Mode Exploit Development (EXP-301), gives learners a firm command of the techniques needed to bypass popular Windows defenses such as Data Execution Prevention (DEP) and Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR). With an emphasis on techniques for reverse engineering binary applications and identifying security weaknesses, the course prepares students to take the 48-hour Offensive Security Exploit Developer (OSED) certification exam, which requires a student to demonstrate their ability to create custom exploits.

The OSED certification is designed for those who want to learn exploit development skills for roles such as penetration testers, exploit developers, security researchers, Malware analysts, and software developers working on security products.

With the cybersecurity threat landscape expanding, the development of IT security professionals is increasingly crucial. OffSec is closing the skills gap through hands-on training and continuous education that equips penetration testers with the skills they need in order to help them develop adversarial mindsets. OffSec puts its students to the test, requiring a significant investment of time and effort and creating an environment to challenge students to apply the knowledge they have gained.

