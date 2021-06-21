Offerapp - A New App Set to Revolutionize the Real Estate Industry

TAMPA, Fla., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerapp creators, Dustin Anderson and Tony Melvin claim their app will do what Airbnb did to accommodations, what Uber did to taxis and what Tesla is doing to automobiles.

"When we launched our listing service back in January, we got a few nasty calls from agents complaining about the low commissions," said Mr. Anderson, "They'd say things like 'You'll never sell that property, no agent will show it.'"

Offerapp provides rebates of upto 2% to home buyers.

But sell those properties we did! Now the Offerapp team have added an online buying service to their app.

"You can find any property listed on the MLS in mid-west Florida, submit your offer and we'll rebate the buyer at closing—all online!" said Mr. Anderson. "Unlike other rebate services which rely on complex cash rebates or other gimmicks that cannot always be fulfilled, at Offerapp we simply apply the rebate to the purchase price. The seller still gets the same amount, but the buyer saves money."

"We believe that residential real estate in this country is 4% over-priced due to excessive commissions. Property sales were roughly $2.2 Trillion in 2020, so that's an extra $90 Billion consumers paid. We plan to change that," said Mr. Melvin, "by streamlining the process and removing the inefficiencies. But unlike other online real estate services, we're not here to service the agents, we're focusing on the consumer. We want to make real estate transactions faster, easier and cheaper for the consumer."

Currently Offerapp covers mid-west Florida, but will soon expand to California. Mr. Anderson, the licensed broker of the duo, has operated in both states for the past 7 years and has been in the industry almost 20 years.

"They are two very different markets, but one thing they have in common is buyers and sellers don't want to pay 6% commissions. With Offerapp we charge buyers only 1% and rebate the difference. So on a million dollar property the buyer can save up to $20,000."

The duo plan to expand their services across the entire USA, but are mindful of taking it one step at a time.

"Our focus is to make the transaction process smooth and fast. Once we're satisfied our systems can handle the volume, we'll expand strategically across the country," said Mr. Melvin. "And hopefully, we'll continue to ride the wave of word of mouth."

About Company

Offerapp is the new way to buy real estate where you can buy online and get up to 2% rebate.

