Offerpad Announces Indianapolis is the Next Market in its Expansion Plan

PHOENIX, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offerpad, a leader in modern home buying and selling solutions, continues business development and market expansion with the announcement of a new major market launch into Indianapolis, Indiana. The Arizona-based company will bring its Real Estate Solutions Center to homeowners and sellers in the Midwest beginning this summer.

Offerpad's first pitch to homeowners and buyers in the Midwest follows on the heels of its expansion into the Denver and Nashville markets last month. With the launch of Indianapolis, Offerpad's coverage is expected to extend the company's total availability nationwide to up to 1,000 cities and towns.

"We've been monitoring Indianapolis for some time now. It's one of the fastest-growing and hottest housing markets in the country," said Offerpad's Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, Matt Brohn. "The market's strong economic trends including affordability, employment and population growth, and a burgeoning tech community, are encouraging.

"Indy also has appealing home construction dynamics with a positive outlook and inventory, as well as a large amount of real estate transactions overall – key indicators of support for current and future Offerpad services."

What Offerpad Offers Indianapolis

Indianapolis is a top-level market which Offerpad believes presents opportunity and appetite for the company's flagship iBuyer solution, Offerpad EXPRESS direct cash offers, and its full suite of custom selling solutions, services and benefits the real estate tech innovator is known for. With a Net Promoter Score of 72, and a 93% Customer Satisfaction Rating, based on a Q4 2020 survey of over 360 people who sold a home to Offerpad, the company is set to take innovative solutions and premier services to Indianapolis real estate consumers. Offerpad's exclusive Real Estate Solutions Center will bring new real estate options, including:

Offerpad FLEX, a re-invented home listing experience which enables home sellers to list their home on the open-market with an Offerpad-employed agent and a backup cash offer, plus other customized selling features not offered with a traditional home listing such as home improvement advances and show-ready home services.

60-Day Extended Stay program, so sellers don't have to worry about the stress and rush of closing and moving on the same day.

Home buying options with flexible move-in dates and the services of a dedicated transaction manager to help buyers through the entire process.

Offerpad also offers homebuilders and agents in the Indianapolis area new opportunities for business growth and development through access to its Solutions Center. By partnering with Offerpad's Homebuilder Services program, new home construction builders can use the company's services to facilitate new-home sales at their communities. Through the company's Agent Partnership Program, agents and brokers can receive an industry-high 3% referral fee when assisting their home sellers with a sale to Offerpad.

Offerpad Job Opportunities in Indianapolis

In preparation for its launch and expansion of services to homeowners in the Indianapolis area, Offerpad is currently searching for local experts to work in their community in many real estate-intensive positions. Interested candidates can view career openings and descriptions at [email protected].

About Offerpad

Offerpad is using technology-enabled solutions across its digital platform to remake the home selling and buying experience. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in 900+ cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

