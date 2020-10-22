Offerpad in Charlotte Reaches Third Anniversary, Plans for Bold 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 2020 marks three years in Charlotte for the flourishing real estate solutions innovator, Offerpad. Launched in 2015 in Arizona, Offerpad began expanding to key U.S. real estate markets and became available to Charlotte home sellers and buyers in October 2017. Charlotte has been one of the company's most successful areas in helping home sellers and buyers enjoy the most convenient solutions available. While 2020 has been an out-of-the-ordinary year for virtually every business in the country, Offerpad's Charlotte market has experienced encouraging business actuals and continues toward success in delivering highly beneficial real estate solutions to people selling a home in Charlotte and many of the surrounding municipalities.

Internally, Offerpad has hired two new leaders in the company's Charlotte office. The new Acquisitions Director and Director of Asset Management – both local hires with significant real estate experience – support market director Kyle Rush in all market operations, especially home purchases. In addition, the team moved to a new office in South End to accommodate for its growing number of employees.

Rush said, "It's an exciting time to be at Offerpad. Even through 2020's obstacles, our Charlotte team can be proud of their dedicated effort pairing local home sellers and buyers with the best real estate solutions for their individual needs. We have been pleased to offer assurance in real estate, especially in an uncertain year. With added resources in our Charlotte operations, we look forward to a great start to our fourth year of local availability."

Offerpad serves homeowners and Charlotte home buyers in about 200 cities surrounding the metro area and expanding into South Carolina. The company's local operations now encompass four major real estate markets: Charlotte, Greenville/Spartanburg, Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point and Hickory/Conover. Offerpad is currently the only active iBuyer in the Greensboro/Winston-Salem/High Point area.

Offerpad invites all Charlotte-area homeowners interested in a convenient cash sale to request a free, no-obligation offer for their condo, townhome, or single-family home. While the company has general standards for the homes it will purchase per locale, those parameters tend to be more fluid in Charlotte. In some cases, Offerpad has purchased homes built in the 1930s or on lots larger than one acre. Data reveals that the average home sold to Offerpad in this market is valued at about $250k. They typically have three bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 1800 square feet, sitting on quarter-acre lots and were built in 1995.

This year, Offerpad introduced its Real Estate Solutions Center. Charlotte personnel can help sellers sell directly on their schedule, or via its new superior home listings solution which offers one-of-a-kind benefits like a back-up cash offer and free concierge services. While selling directly gives the seller ultimate control over timing of their sale, listing with Offerpad helps people maximize their sale and provides the most convenient on-market listing available with unmatched advantages. Offerpad is also connected with many Charlotte homebuilders to help homeowner-buyers offload their existing home easily for cash and aligned with their new purchase.

To learn more about Offerpad's unique seller and buyer-friendly real estate solutions in Charlotte, visit Offerpad.com.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

Contact: David Stephan, [email protected]

SOURCE Offerpad

