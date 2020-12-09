Offerpad Sets Sights on Expansion into Denver and Nashville

Adding to the more than 830 cities and towns across the U.S. where Offerpad now operates, Denver and Nashville will be the first of several new market rollouts the company has planned for 2021. The company's growth strategy going into the new year continues to build on Offerpad's successful expansion in 2020 into the booming Birmingham, Alabama metro area and widening of its existing footprint in its rapidly expanding Florida and other markets.

Blueprint for Future Success

"Success for Offerpad is capturing markets that provide growth for not only the services and products we provide today, but those with the right environment to support dynamic growth as we continue to rapidly innovate offerings," says Matt Brohn, Offerpad's Vice President, Strategic Initiatives. "After a thorough quantitative and qualitative analysis where we blend traditional MLS and trending market data, as well as leverage our unique internal insights on what we know works well for our business model, Denver and Nashville more than meet that criteria for our company's aggressive growth agenda."

When looking at markets, Offerpad seeks to leverage area demand and regional data that trend positively for growth in overall real estate transactions; strong economic, employment and population growth; affordability; as well as home construction dynamics and inventory, the latter of which is a pivotal metric for the company's continually expanding national Homebuilder Alliance program.

With its headquarters in Arizona, Offerpad plans to open additional physical offices in Denver and Nashville to cement its presence in both areas. As Offerpad finalizes preparations ahead of its official launch dates, recruitment for local Market Directors and other top real estate talent, as well as vendors to assist in home renovation work, is already under way. To learn more about new employment opportunities, visit Offerpad's careers page.

Offerpad Market Analysis for Denver and Nashville

Colorado is currently one of the hottest housing markets in the country, and one of the fastest-growing states in terms of housing units, meeting key metrics for Offerpad's decision to open in Denver. Considered a strong city for tech talent, the Denver metro area's supply and demand dynamics, healthy new construction and builds, and large amount of real estate transactions are all strong indicators of support for current and future Offerpad services.

Ditto for Nashville, another key market and environment perfectly suited for scaling Offerpad's real estate services and solutions going into 2021. Tennessee was ranked #1 in fiscal stability last year, according to US News & World Report, and its capital city was ranked #15 by the magazine as one of the 125 Best Places to Live in the USA. Nashville also ranked high on national comparative index scores used by Offerpad in its market analysis, as well as the strength of the company's partners in both regions.

The Offerpad Solution

As in every Offerpad market, customers in Denver and Nashville will soon enjoy real estate options including selling their home instantly to Offerpad – the perfect solution for those who seek a competitive cash offer with the convenience and control that comes with no showings and the customer's ability to select their closing date. They may also choose to partner with Offerpad's dedicated team of experts in real estate, renovations and home marketing to list their home, the best choice for sellers who want to maximize their home's value when putting it on the market.

"We're known for providing quick competitive cash offers, which will always remain a core offering," said Offerpad Founder and CEO Brian Bair. "For new customers in Denver and Nashville looking to list their home, Offerpad is by far the most advanced way to maximize a home's value on the open market. Our 100% free, show-ready home services, matched with our Home Improvement Advance program and back-up instant cash offer, are unparalleled.

"Sellers are now, more than ever, in control of their experience through our solutions center," continued Bair. "We provide solutions, they select their option. We look forward to extending these options to our new customers in Denver and Nashville, and into other new markets later in 2021."

Real estate agents in Denver and Nashville will also have the opportunity to receive a 3% referral fee – the highest in the industry – when working with Offerpad to sell their client's home. Interested brokerages and agents can learn more here. Area homebuilders interested in partnering with the company through its Homebuilder Alliance can get more information by contacting Offerpad at [email protected].

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

