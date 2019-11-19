Offerpad to Enter Third Florida Market in Jacksonville

Jacksonville will be Offerpad's first market launch of 2020, among others; the company recently announced plans to expand to Birmingham, Alabama . Offerpad's expansion focus is strategically dedicated to product development and extending reach within existing markets of operation. The solutions Offerpad provides are currently available to residents throughout more than 700 towns and cities as the company has steadily opened in various locations throughout the country since its founding in 2015.

After Jacksonville's opening, Offerpad will be available in three major Florida metro areas and more than 200 cities between the company's wide-reaching Florida footprints.

"Jacksonville is a strong real estate market with a promising local economy," said Vaughn Stewart, Offerpad's Market Director in Orlando. "Offerpad intends to meet the demand and exceed the expectations of even more Florida home buyers and sellers who are looking for the best in customized real estate options."

Offerpad's current solutions, which will eventually become available in Jacksonville, include consumer options in home selling, like cash offers in 24 hours, and a growing number of features for home buyers.

Some home buying options* are:

Additional innovative benefits include:

Brian Bair, Offerpad's CEO and founder said, "We look forward to taking our solutions to Northeast Florida in January. We've been in Orlando and Tampa since our first year in business and customers have been very enthusiastic about their experience with Offerpad. Our offerings have been anticipated in Jacksonville and I'm confident that our convenient and customized solutions will be well-received there, too."

The company's objective is to provide more certainty and control in home selling and buying. Offerpad was among the first to accomplish this when it helped pioneer the iBuyer offering of on-demand cash offers for homes. The modern home selling method allows sellers to select their home closing date and eliminate contingencies when buying their next home. Offerpad has also met consumer demand by continuing to develop industry-leading solutions over the past four years in its quest to always "provide the best way to buy and sell a home"– as the company's mission states.

As Offerpad finalizes preparations ahead of the official Jacksonville launch date, the company continues hiring there for in-house positions, as well as vendors to assist is home renovation work. To learn more about employment at Offerpad in Jacksonville, visit Offerpad's career page.

*Not all options are currently available in all locations. Visit Offerpad.com for details.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate company with a mission to provide the best way to buy and sell a home. Leading with firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful technology developed in-house, Offerpad provides direct home offers to provide modern, consumer-centric home buying and selling solutions to help more people move freely. On average, Offerpad receives new offer requests from homeowners every 30 seconds and acquires a home every 20 minutes throughout regular business hours. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in 700 cities and counting. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

