Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance Partners with Sales Management Team New Home Star

Through the partnership, buyers of New Home Star's builder partners will be able to take advantage of numerous benefits through Offerpad's Real Estate Solutions Center . New Home Star sales personnel now have the opportunity to present customers with Offerpad's on-demand selling solution, including a no-obligation cash offer on their existing home within one hour; a flexible closing date of their choice; an extended 270-day window after offer acceptance; five days of Extended Stay in their existing home after close; and a free professional local move into their newly built home.

Offerpad's expedited home selling service also benefits homebuilders as it resolves a common issue: the contingency of the buyer's existing home sale.

New Home Star's Founder, David Rice says, "At New Home Star, our reputation is built on serving new home buyers and our builders in premium ways that add value. Our partnership with Offerpad, who also provides unique value propositions in the real estate industry, will allow costumers more ease and certainty for selling their existing home."

New Home Star, founded in 2008, is the largest private seller of new homes in the United States. The company, exclusively focused on the new home industry, develops and manages dedicated on-site sales teams and maintains a record of driving more sales at higher margins for homebuilders. Based in Chicago, New Home Star operates in 28 markets managing home sales for builders like William Ryan Homes in Phoenix; Maronda Homes and Toll Brothers in Jacksonville, Florida; Gallery Homes in Orlando, Florida; Inland Homes in Tampa, Florida; and Casa Casita in San Antonio, Texas, among many others.

Kyle Rush, National Director of Offerpad's Homebuilder Alliance said, "Our overarching mission at Offerpad is to provide the best and easiest real estate experiences. This unique, exclusive partnership allows Offerpad to reach many more people who are hoping for exactly that when buying new construction while selling their existing home. New Home Star is similarly focused on providing great experiences for their clients."

About New Home Star

Since its inception in 2008, New Home Star has focused on creating a modern approach to home selling by creating incredible customer experiences, becoming the largest private seller of new homes in America. Together with some of the nation's most trusted home builders, the organization trains, manages, and recruits sales teams in an award-winning culture with a full-time focus on new home sales.

About Offerpad

Offerpad is a leading technology and real estate solutions provider with a mission to offer the best way to buy and sell a home. With firsthand real estate experience and utilizing powerful proprietary technology, the company provides several consumer-focused options including instant cash offers and superior home listing services. Offerpad is a privately held company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, operating across the country in more than 830 cities and towns. Visit Offerpad.com for more information.

