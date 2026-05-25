OffersTree Launches Nationwide Land Marketplace to Simplify Buying and Selling Land Across the United States

NEWARK, Del., May. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OffersTree, a minority women-owned real estate technology company, today announced the launch of its nationwide land marketplace designed to simplify how buyers and landowners connect across the United States.

The platform was developed to address one of the most underserved segments of the real estate industry: vacant and undeveloped land. While residential and commercial real estate have evolved through years of digital innovation, land transactions have often remained fragmented and difficult to navigate for both buyers and sellers.

Founded by AnuSavi Tara, a land and technology professional, OffersTree was created to help solve many of the challenges buyers and sellers experience while navigating the U.S. land market.

"Landowners are often forced to choose between waiting extended periods for the right buyer or making decisions without fully understanding the market value and positioning of their land," said AnuSavi Tara, founder and CEO of OffersTree. "Our goal with OffersTree is to provide greater visibility, flexibility, and transparency so landowners can make informed decisions that align with their goals."

Unlike traditional real estate platforms, OffersTree is not a brokerage and does not directly purchase land. Instead, the company operates as a technology-enabled marketplace where buyers and sellers can explore land opportunities across multiple U.S. regions.

Key Marketplace Features

The OffersTree platform currently supports:

Nationwide land marketplace access across strategic U.S. markets

Online land listings for vacant land, recreational land, residential land, and investment land

Direct buyer offer submissions and online seller negotiations

Structured land information related to zoning, access, and usability

Closing coordination support after offer acceptance

Multiple pathways for landowners to explore selling options

Current Focus Markets

The platform currently features land opportunities across:

California

Arizona

Colorado

New Mexico

Florida

Texas

The company plans to continue expanding into additional U.S. markets.

Growing Demand for Land Ownership

The launch comes as interest in land ownership continues to increase across the United States. Population migration, remote work trends, infrastructure expansion, and long term investment planning have contributed to growing demand for vacant land in multiple regions.

Industry trends have also increased attention toward renewable energy related land uses, particularly in states such as California and Texas, where solar farming, battery storage facilities, and wind farms continue to expand.

According to the company, buyers increasingly evaluate land based on flexibility, future development potential, and alternative land uses beyond traditional residential applications.

Digital Marketplaces Reshaping Land Transactions

The rise of digital land marketplaces is changing how buyers and landowners approach land transactions. Buyers now expect structured information, broader geographic access, and greater transparency during the evaluation process.

OffersTree was designed to support this shift by organizing land listings in a way that helps buyers evaluate opportunities more efficiently while helping landowners improve visibility for their land.

"We're not just building another real estate website," Tara said. "We're building infrastructure for a segment of the market that has historically lacked transparency and efficiency. Our focus is on improving how buyers and landowners discover, evaluate, and navigate land opportunities nationwide."

The platform is now live at https://www.offerstree.com, where users can explore land opportunities, list land, and participate in the evolving U.S. land marketplace.

SOURCE GT Xchange LLC dba Offerstree