OfferUp Expands Its Local Marketplace, Launches Nationwide Shipping

"We know that the OfferUp community loves buying and selling in their own communities and it's that passion that has driven us to become one of the fastest growing mobile marketplaces in the industry," said Nick Huzar, co-founder and CEO of OfferUp. "Many of our users depend on OfferUp to earn or save money, and therefore see our marketplace not just as an app, but as a way of life. Though we continue to be local at heart, shipping was the next logical step for our business because successful transactions is what keeps our users coming back everyday."

With shipping, OfferUp's core local buying and selling experience does not change, but gives users the opportunity to discover more value and make their best deals. What OfferUp's early testers had to say about shipping:

OfferUp is my go-to app where I conduct most of my business, and now that they have shipping, I plan on leaving eBay and Amazon behind. I sell electronics and shipped a motherboard to a buyer in New York the other day, and we were both pleased with how quick and easy it was. I plan on selling everything through OfferUp from here on out. - Brett Robins, Salt Lake City, UT

I have a couple of different vehicles -- a three-wheeler and a two-wheeler -- so getting parts for them in Vegas alone is hard. I can't often find the parts I need here, so I was excited to see that OfferUp now gives me access to parts from all over the country. And I'm sorry to say, but I hate the BS that comes with Craigslist, and all the scams. It's not like that on OfferUp. - Lorenzo Garcia, Las Vegas

"They've hit the nail on the head with shipping. OfferUp is a great way for people to sell their own personal items for a much cheaper price, which there's definitely a market for. They could easily overtake eBay, considering [eBay's] seller charges can be anywhere between 13%-20%." - Drew Black, Hilliard, OH

OfferUp's shipping feature comes on the heels of the strongest marketplace engagement they've seen to date, with over 42 million unique people using the app in the last 12 months. The company also recently announced enhancements to the user experience, delivering tools and programs for buyers and sellers including easy scheduling, nationwide Community MeetUp Spots, and reputation and review enhancements. In the coming months, the company will be rolling out even more features in the app that make buying and selling faster, easier, and more trusted.

Shipping is now available to users in the contiguous 48 States who have the latest iOS and Android versions of the app. Any item that is 20 lbs or less and meets USPS regulation can be shipped. Listing items locally and nationally is free, though OfferUp charges a small fee based on the final sale price of the item, only charged once the sale has successfully completed. Buyers will pay for the cost of the item plus the associated shipping cost based on the item's weight.

OfferUp is dedicated to building the simplest and most trustworthy way for people to buy and sell in their communities. As the largest and fastest growing mobile marketplace for local buyers and sellers in the U.S., the company offers iOS and Android apps that make selling an item as easy as snapping a picture from your mobile device. The privately held company is based in Bellevue, WA and backed by top investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Warburg Pincus, GGV Capital, T. Rowe Price, Tiger Global, Coatue and Allen & Company. For more information, visit www.offerup.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

