OfferUp's Community MeetUp Spots Program Grows to Nearly 1,900 Locations Across the U.S.

SEATTLE, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OfferUp , the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, today announced law enforcement participation in its Community MeetUp Spots (CMS) program has tripled since its first announced the program in 2017. Community MeetUp Spots are public locations that are well-lit and monitored 24/7, and serve as a safer place for people to exchange items they buy online.

OfferUp provides CMS signs to police departments and businesses for free, and when a new CMS is registered at a department, the location is added into the OfferUp app and featured on SafeTradeSpots.com, the nation's largest online database of safe exchange locations.

OfferUp is the only online marketplace that works with police departments and retailers to establish internet exchange locations in support of local safety initiatives. As of this month, the number of CMS locations across the country has grown to nearly 1,900, across the 48 contiguous states.

"Millions of people buy and sell through OfferUp and most times, they are meeting with a stranger to exchange their item," said Natalie Angelillo, vice president of community at OfferUp. "OfferUp's Community MeetUp Spots program and the additional security elements incorporated into the OfferUp app, including TruYou, Secure Chat, and in-app safety tips, are integral to our dedication to trust and safety. Ensuring safe in-person exchanges for our users has always been our top priority."

As a result of OfferUp's distribution of free safe exchange zone signs, law enforcement agencies across the country are creating exchange locations in their parking lots or lobbies to give their communities a safer option to meet in person and deter criminal intent and activity. This program also drives engagement with law enforcement agencies, allowing OfferUp to provide educational materials with the latest safety tips for exchanging items bought online.

"The Community MeetUp Spots program is a great example of how OfferUp is supporting law enforcement by observing the needs of our community and approaching with a solution that is both simple and beneficial for all," said Detective Geoff Delderfield, Chicago Police Department. "Deterring criminal behavior in communities, keeping citizens safe, and educating and building trust are all vital ingredients of Community Policing, and OfferUp is undoubtedly helping to achieve that."

In 2018, the company expanded the program to include retail locations, beginning with a partnership with Giant Eagle grocery stores, including 92 Giant Eagle, Market District, and GetGo locations. The company expects to continue adding locations as more companies, including grocery stores and home retailers, join the program.

For more information on OfferUp's Community MeetUp Spots program, please visit https://about.offerup.com/community-meetup-spots/ .

Law enforcement agencies can request a free online marketplace safety kit and sign at https://offerup.com/meetupspots/ or email meetupspots@offerup.com to be added to the list of SafeTradeSpots.com locations.

Retailers interested in participating or learning more about OfferUp's Retail Community MeetUp Spots Program should contact cmsretail@offerup.com .

