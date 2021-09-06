Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America | $ 1.87 Bn Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Bunn-O-Matic Corp., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., DeLonghi Spa, Farmer Bros Co., Groupe SEB, Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co., Luigi Lavazza Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., and Royal Cup Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, possible health implications of caffeine will hamper market growth.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Segmentation

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America is segmented as below:

End-user

Offices



Healthcare And Hospitality



Education



Others

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

US



Canada

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America report covers the following areas:

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market size

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market trends

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market industry analysis

This study identifies increased product innovation leading to product premiumization as one of the prime reasons driving the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth in North America during the next few years.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in North America 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Offices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Education - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Canada - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Bunn-O-Matic Corp.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

DeLonghi Spa

Farmer Bros Co.

Groupe SEB

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Luigi Lavazza Spa

Nestle SA

Newell Brands Inc.

Royal Cup Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

