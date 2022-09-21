Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market size In the US to register a growth of USD 1.45 Bn by 2026 - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in the US is expected to grow by USD 1.45 billion, at a CAGR of 4.29% during the forecast period. The technological and design innovations in coffee brewers leading to product premiumization, growing demand for premium coffee, and a rise in consumption of coffee among the working population segment are one of the major factors propelling the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market in US 2022-2026

However, factors such as rising and fluctuating prices of coffee beans, high penetration of alternative coffee outlets, and price sensitivity of customers will hamper the market growth. Request Free Sample Report.

Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market Segmentation in The US

Distribution channel

Offline



Online

End-user

Offices



Foodservice outlets



Restaurants, and convenience stores



Healthcare and hospitality



Education



Others

The offline segment's market share growth in the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market in the United States will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution strategies, such as wholesale delivery or provisioning, enable vendors to supply products to offices and commercial locations without the use of intermediaries.

Rising market competition has compelled market participants to focus on improved distribution strategies in order to gain revenue. Furthermore, wholesale delivery services help vendors increase their revenues and expand their customer bases. Such strategies increase vendors' profit margins. Buy Sample Report.

Companies Covered:

American Vending Services

Bunn O Matic Corp.

Farmer Bros Co.

Koffee King Beverage and Food Service Co.

and Food Service Co. Luigi Lavazza SpA

Nestle SA

Newell Brands Inc.

Panera Brands

Royal Cup Inc.

Starbucks Co.

Product Insights and News

Americanvendingservices.com - The company provides office and commercial coffee, tea, coffee machines, creamers, sweeteners, condiments, disposable cups, and coffee brewers.

Bunn.com - The company sells coffee, tea, dispensed beverages, juice, grinders, water filters, paper filters, and accessories for office and commercial use.

Farmerbros.com - The company provides office and commercial supplies such as coffee, coffee brewers, coffee grinders, specialty dispensers, liquid coffee machines, and espresso machines.

Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market In The US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.29% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 1.45 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Vending Services, Bunn O Matic Corp., Farmer Bros Co., Koffee King Beverage and Food Service Co., Luigi Lavazza SpA, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Panera Brands, Royal Cup Inc., Starbucks Co., The coca cola co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 35: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 37: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 39: Chart on Offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Offices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Chart on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Foodservice outlets, restaurants, and convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Healthcare and hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Healthcare and hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 51: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 55: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 61: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 62: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 63: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 64: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 65: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 66: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Vending Services

Exhibit 67: American Vending Services - Overview



Exhibit 68: American Vending Services - Product / Service



Exhibit 69: American Vending Services - Key offerings

10.4 Bunn O Matic Corp.

Exhibit 70: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 71: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 72: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Key offerings

10.5 Farmer Bros Co.

Exhibit 73: Farmer Bros Co. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Farmer Bros Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: Farmer Bros Co. - Key offerings

10.6 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 76: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 77: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 78: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 79: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings

10.7 Luigi Lavazza SpA

Exhibit 80: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Overview



Exhibit 81: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Product / Service



Exhibit 82: Luigi Lavazza SpA - Key offerings

10.8 Nestle SA

Exhibit 83: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 84: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 86: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.9 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 88: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Panera Brands

Exhibit 93: Panera Brands - Overview



Exhibit 94: Panera Brands - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Panera Brands - Key offerings

10.11 Royal Cup Inc.

Exhibit 96: Royal Cup Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Royal Cup Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Royal Cup Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Starbucks Co.

Exhibit 99: Starbucks Co. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Starbucks Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Starbucks Co. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Starbucks Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Starbucks Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 104: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 105: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 106: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 107: Research methodology



Exhibit 108: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 109: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 110: List of abbreviations

