Office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% by 2027: Growth opportunities led by Animo BV. and Bunn O Matic Corp. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size are forecast to increase by USD 5,857.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 3.8%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the parcel sortation market was valued at USD 26,483.32 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments, the growing food service and cafe chains, and the increased product innovation leading to product premiumization.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Office and Commercial Coffee Equipment and Supplies Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Animo BV, Bunn O Matic Corp., Clive Coffee, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Danone SA, De Longhi S.p.A, Farmer Bros Co., JURA Elektroapparate AG, Kaapi Machines India Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, SEB SA Co., The Coca Cola Co., Simonelli Group Spa, and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Key benefits for industry players & stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by segment end-user (offices, food service restaurants and convenience stores, healthcare and hospitality, education, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Offices

The office segment is the largest end-user segment of the global office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market. Offices install different types of coffee machines with different capacities (single-serve, multi-serve, brewers, and espresso machines) based on their requirements. Many corporate offices adopt espresso coffee machines which are automatic and can be used by the employees without any hassle. Automatic espresso coffee machines with multiple menu options with respect to coffee making are high in demand in office spaces. Therefore, vendors in the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market are offering office coffee machines with the above-mentioned attributes. Such products are expected to gain traction among offices during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market industry across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market vendors

Office And Commercial Coffee Equipment And Supplies Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 184 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.8% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5,857.73 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.2 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 38% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Animo BV, Bunn O Matic Corp., Clive Coffee, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Danone SA, De Longhi S.p.A, Farmer Bros Co., JURA Elektroapparate AG, Kaapi Machines India Pvt. Ltd., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Luigi Lavazza SpA, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group Spa, Nestle SA, Newell Brands Inc., Rhea Vendors Group Spa, SEB SA Co., The Coca Cola Co., Simonelli Group Spa, and Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global office and commercial coffee equipment and supplies market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Distribution Channel Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Offices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Offices - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Foodservice restaurants and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Foodservice restaurants and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Foodservice restaurants and convenience stores - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Foodservice restaurants and convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Foodservice restaurants and convenience stores - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Healthcare and hospitality - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Healthcare and hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Healthcare and hospitality - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Education - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Education - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Offline - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Online - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Animo BV

Exhibit 120: Animo BV - Overview



Exhibit 121: Animo BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Animo BV - Key offerings

12.4 Bunn O Matic Corp.

Exhibit 123: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Bunn O Matic Corp. - Key offerings

12.5 Clive Coffee

Exhibit 126: Clive Coffee - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 127: Clive Coffee - Product / Service

- Product / Service

Exhibit 128: Clive Coffee - Key offerings

12.6 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Danone SA

Exhibit 132: Danone SA - Overview



Exhibit 133: Danone SA - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Danone SA - Key news



Exhibit 135: Danone SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Danone SA - Segment focus

12.8 De Longhi S.p.A

Exhibit 137: De Longhi S.p.A - Overview



Exhibit 138: De Longhi S.p.A - Business segments



Exhibit 139: De Longhi S.p.A - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: De Longhi S.p.A - Segment focus

12.9 Farmer Bros Co.

Exhibit 141: Farmer Bros Co. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Farmer Bros Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Farmer Bros Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co.

Exhibit 144: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. - Key offerings

12.11 JURA Elektroapparate AG

Exhibit 148: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Overview



Exhibit 149: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 150: JURA Elektroapparate AG - Key offerings

12.12 Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

Exhibit 151: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 152: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Keurig Green Mountain Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Koninklijke Philips NV

Exhibit 154: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview



Exhibit 155: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments



Exhibit 156: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news



Exhibit 157: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus

12.14 Nestle SA

Exhibit 159: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 160: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 162: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Nestle SA - Segment focus

12.15 Newell Brands Inc.

Exhibit 164: Newell Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Newell Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Newell Brands Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 167: Newell Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Newell Brands Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 SEB SA Co.

Exhibit 169: SEB SA Co. - Overview



Exhibit 170: SEB SA Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: SEB SA Co. - Key news



Exhibit 172: SEB SA Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: SEB SA Co. - Segment focus

12.17 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 174: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 175: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 177: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 179: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 180: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 181: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 182: Research methodology



Exhibit 183: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 184: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 185: List of abbreviations

