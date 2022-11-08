Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Size to Grow by USD 1.45 Bn, Vendors to Deploy Organic and Inorganic Growth Strategies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The office and contact center headsets market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The market is highly competitive, as major vendors are competing against their rivals. The vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning, technological advances, and the price of the products. Such factors will intensify competition in the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2022-2026

The office and contact center headsets market value is anticipated to grow by USD 1.45 billion. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The FREE Sample Report is available in PDF format

Market Dynamics

The increased focus on distribution channels is a trend in the market. Most vendors are focusing on investing in their in-house distribution channels and sales channels, as well as e-commerce. Many companies follow an indirect sales strategy. For instance, the products of Avaya, Cisco, and Microsoft have seamless compatibility with the products of Plantronics owing to strategic partnerships. Other vendors are adopting similar strategies.

Factors such as increased user productivity, low risk of health complications, and better voice clarity and noise cancellation will drive the growth of the office and contact center headsets market during the forecast period. However, the availability of counterfeit products, the high cost of office headsets, and the growing demand for consumer headsets might hamper the market growth.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will help vendors improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Company Profiles

The office and contact center headsets market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Audio Technica US Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Philips International BV, RHA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Roland Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Competitive Analysis

The office and contact center headsets market report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool for analyzing and evaluating the position of companies based on their industry position and market performance scores. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are growth strategies, financial performance over the last three years, new product launches, innovation score, investments, and growth in market share.

Market Segmentation

By application, the market is classified into contact center and office. The contact center segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. By geography, the market is classified into North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa . North America will have the largest share of the market.

Related Reports

Calculators Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The transition in the education ecosystem is driving the market growth. The education sector worldwide is undergoing a major transformation. The introduction of ICT in education has accelerated online teaching and the digitalization of tests and learning materials.

Music Market by Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The increasing adoption of digital music is driving the music market growth. Digital music contributes almost 60% of the revenue generated by the recording segment. Meanwhile, the rising penetration of mobile devices and the availability of high-speed Internet connectivity are driving the growth of the market.

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.1% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.2 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Audio Technica US Inc., Avaya Holdings Corp., beyerdynamic GmbH & Co. KG, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., HP Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Philips International BV, RHA Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Roland Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Inc, and Zound Industries International AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Connectivity



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 10: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 11: Parent market



Exhibit 12: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 13: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 14: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 15: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 17: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 18: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 19: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 20: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 21: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 22: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 23: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 24: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 25: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Application

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 26: Chart on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Application - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 28: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Comparison by Application

5.3 Contact center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Contact center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Contact center - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Contact center - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Contact center - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Office - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Office - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Office - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Wired - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Wired - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Wireless - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Wireless - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Connectivity

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Connectivity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Connectivity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Connectivity

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Connectivity



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Connectivity

7.3 USB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 56: Chart on USB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on USB - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on USB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on USB - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 3.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 60: Chart on 3.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on 3.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on 3.5-mm plug - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on 3.5-mm plug - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Registered jack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 64: Chart on Registered jack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Registered jack - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Registered jack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Registered jack - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 QD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 68: Chart on QD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on QD - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on QD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on QD - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 2.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 72: Chart on 2.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on 2.5-mm plug - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Chart on 2.5-mm plug - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on 2.5-mm plug - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Connectivity

Exhibit 76: Market opportunity by Connectivity ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 77: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 78: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 80: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 81: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 86: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 89: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 90: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 94: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 98: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 101: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 102: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 105: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 110: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 113: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 114: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 117: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 118: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 121: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 122: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 123: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 124: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 125: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 126: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 127: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 128: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Audio Technica US Inc.

Exhibit 129: Audio Technica US Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Audio Technica US Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Audio Technica US Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Avaya Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 132: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Avaya Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 GN Store Nord AS

Exhibit 136: GN Store Nord AS - Overview



Exhibit 137: GN Store Nord AS - Business segments



Exhibit 138: GN Store Nord AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: GN Store Nord AS - Segment focus

12.6 LG Electronics Inc.

Exhibit 140: LG Electronics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 141: LG Electronics Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 142: LG Electronics Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 143: LG Electronics Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: LG Electronics Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Logitech International SA

Exhibit 145: Logitech International SA - Overview



Exhibit 146: Logitech International SA - Business segments



Exhibit 147: Logitech International SA - Key news



Exhibit 148: Logitech International SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Logitech International SA - Segment focus

12.8 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 150: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Panasonic Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 155: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 158: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 160: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 161: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key news



Exhibit 163: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG - Segment focus

12.11 Skullcandy Inc.

Exhibit 165: Skullcandy Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: Skullcandy Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: Skullcandy Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 168: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 171: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio