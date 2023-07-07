Office and Contact Center Headsets Market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.69% from 2022 to 2027|Avaya Inc., HP Inc. and more to emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The office and contact center headsets market size is set to grow by USD 1,911 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of over 12.69%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses in obtaining growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Application

Contact Center



Office

Type

Wired



Wireless

Connectivity

USB,



3.5-mm plug



registered jack



QD



2.5-mm plug

Geography

North America



APAC



Europe



South America



Middle East and Africa

and The market share growth in the contact center segment will be significant during the forecast period. Many companies are finding ways to improve the speed, quality, and flexibility of services offered by their call centers. To achieve this, call centers require top-of-the-line equipment, including advanced headsets, to gather data for analysis and optimization. Additionally, companies are increasingly outsourcing their call centers, not only based on pricing considerations but also considering technological advancements and the ability to provide effective solutions that enhance the overall customer experience. As a result, there is a growing demand for high-quality headsets to meet these evolving needs and expectations in the call center industry.

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the office and contact center headsets market include Audio Technica US Inc., Avaya Inc., beyerdynamic GmbH and Co. KG, GN Store Nord AS, Grado Labs Inc., HP Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., RHA Technologies Ltd., Roland Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG, Shure Inc., Skullcandy Inc., Sony Group Corp., Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd., and Zebronics India Pvt. Ltd.. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market.

Vendor Offering

Avaya Inc. - The company offers office headphones such as L139, J139, and J179.

The company offers office headphones such as L139, J139, and J179. HP Inc. - The company offers office and contact center headsets through its subsidiary Plantronics.

The company offers office and contact center headsets through its subsidiary Plantronics. Koninklijke Philips NV - The company offers office and contact center headsets such as 8000 Series, Wireless headphones TAH8506BK.

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Increased user productivity is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Utilizing headsets in office and call center environments enhances the efficiency and productivity of employees. Headsets enable users to multitask by attending calls or listening to music while performing other tasks. They are specifically designed to keep users hands-free, allowing them to engage in activities such as note-taking or working on different tasks without interruptions. Cordless headsets provide the flexibility for users to move freely within their workspace while on a call. This freedom of movement enables users to gather relevant materials and resources that may be necessary for their calls. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The growing adoption of over-ear headsets is a major trend shaping the market. Call center operators prefer over-ear headsets because of their superior audio quality and overall user experience. The increasing number of call centers in developing countries and the growing market for high-quality headsets have increased sales of over-ear headsets. In addition, there is also a significant demand for wireless over-ear headphones with touch-sensitive controls, Bluetooth, and NFC capabilities. Over-ear headphones are popular among customers due to their adaptability, toughness, and lightweight, as well as their availability in several colors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The availability of counterfeit products is a major challenge restricting market growth. Leading manufacturers face a significant challenge from the presence of counterfeit products, which are widely available through unauthorized dealers and local stores. The APAC region is particularly known as a hub for counterfeit goods. These counterfeit products attract consumers due to their popularity, low cost, similarity to reputable brands, and easy availability. Furthermore, counterfeit products are sold at prices that are less than a quarter of the original product's price. To combat this issue, major vendors like Sennheiser have launched various campaigns to promote the use of anti-counterfeit products and raise awareness among consumers.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Office and Contact Center Headsets Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist office and contact center headsets market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the office and contact center headsets market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the office and contact center headsets market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of office and contact center headsets market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

