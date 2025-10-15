Office Anesthesia Revolutionizes the Dental/Medical Space: Guiding the Future

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From advancing the specialty of office-based anesthesia through the medical/dental fields as a whole ranging from procedures to technologies being implemented now and in the future, Office Anesthesia is rapidly expanding across the country with exciting plans for 2026.

The company is on a mission to strive for innovations that both help improve the quality of care for patients now and for many years to come.

This ranges from the most complex anesthesia cases for special needs patients (autism, down syndrome and other conditions) combined with other challenges like language barriers, navigating through the commercial and Medicaid health insurance ecosystems, integrating new technologies that solve common problems and so much more.

Harry M. Miller, M.D. who serves as the Founder, CEO and Chief Medical Officer said: "We are on a mission to revolutionize the medical industry as it stands today from improving medical services on the ground level in dental/medical offices to helping investors make decisions at the highest level (DSOs and other investors in practices/technologies).

Based in Beverly Hills, Office Anesthesia's team of leading anesthesiologists guides clinical services and works with partners across the country while expanding to Cleveland, Detroit, Miami, NYC and other cities to deliver the highest quality care and giving back to communities at the same time. The company will be announcing new initiatives soon.

About:

