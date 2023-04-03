Office Beacon Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management System

LOS ANGELES, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon, a leading virtual staffing provider, announced today that it has achieved ISO 27001 certification for its information security management system (ISMS). This certification demonstrates Office Beacon's commitment to ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of its customers' information.

ISO 27001 is an international standard for information security management that provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information so that it remains secure. This certification is a recognition of Office Beacon's dedication to following best practices and continually improving its information security management practices.

"We are thrilled to announce our ISO 27001 certification," said Pranav Dalal, CEO of Office Beacon. "As a trusted partner to our customers, we take our responsibility to protect their information very seriously. This certification demonstrates our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of information security management and providing our customers with absolute peace of mind."

"ISO 27001 certification is a significant achievement for Office Beacon," Dalal continued. "The certification demonstrates that we have implemented robust information security management practices and have the necessary controls in place to protect our customers' information."

To achieve ISO 27001 certification, Office Beacon underwent a rigorous assessment process that included a comprehensive review of its information security management practices. The certification covers the entire organization, including its people, processes, and technology.

"Customers want to know that their information is being handled in a secure and responsible manner," said Chintan Dave, CTO of Office Beacon. "The ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our commitment to meeting this need and providing our customers with the confidence they need to work with us."

Office Beacon's ISO 27001 certification is an important milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality services and maintaining the highest standards of information security management.

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is the #1 virtual staffing partner to thousands of US businesses and has been in operation for 23 years. With offices in the United States, Canada, India, Philippines, Mexico, Uruguay, and Australia, Office Beacon offers dedicated remote staffing expertise to a multitude of industries.

