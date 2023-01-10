LOS ANGELES, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon (www.officebeacon.com), a leading provider of outsourced staffing, is excited to announce that they are now a strategic remote staffing partner to Facilisgroup. This partnership will provide Facilisgroup with access to highly trained virtual representatives that specialize in graphic design, sales support, order management, accounting, customer service and much more. With this new partnership, Office Beacon continues its commitment to helping businesses grow and scale by providing them with the best possible talent.

Office Beacon Becomes a Facilisgroup Remote Staffing Partner

"We are confident that Office Beacon's experience and expertise will add immense value to this great company," said Office Beacon's Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Pranav Dalal. "Our goal is to provide the best possible service to our clients and this partnership is another step in achieving that goal."

As a result of this partnership, Facilisgroup partners will have access to fully trained representatives who are readily available to onboard, each with training and certification from Facilisgroup and Office Beacon Universities.

"We're excited about this partnership. Office Beacon's tenure serving this industry and breadth of roles they can service combined with their commitment to quality customer service is a unique combination. We're confident that their team will be a valuable asset to our partners," said Facilisgroup's SVP Operations, David Rehg. "As we're transforming the promotional products industry with technology, we value the services of the virtual representatives that our partners will hire from Office Beacon," he said.

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon has been a trusted virtual staffing partner for over 20 years, offering U.S businesses the ability to focus on their growth with ease. With offices spanning 6 countries and expertise in many industries, this global powerhouse is delivering dedicated support services across 5 continents so companies can continue innovating around the world!

Visit www.officebeacon.com to learn more.

About Facilisgroup

Facilisgroup is dedicated to delivering business growth for supplier and distributor partners by focusing on three distinct principles: community, technology and supply chain. Facilisgroup has become the market-leading business platform and technology services provider, leveraging industry expertise and technology to deliver significantly increased sales and reduced operating expenses while maintaining the individual brand identities of their 215+ distributor partners. Facilisgroup is headquartered in St. Louis, MO, with offices in Ottawa, Canada. Visit www.facilisgroup.com to learn more.

Visit https://facilisgroup.com/distributor-community/ to learn more.

CONTACT:

Caroline Dalal

Strategic Partnership Officer

Office Beacon

+1 310-293-9494

[email protected]

