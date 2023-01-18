Office Beacon Hires 2x Super Bowl Champion, James Washington, as its VP of Sales

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon is excited to announce the appointment of two-time Super Bowl champion and NFL legend, James Washington in a newly created position as Vice President of Sales. Washington will be responsible for growing Office Beacon's North American sales teams; helping foster stronger relationships with clients while diligently pursuing new prospects all over North America!

NFL Alumni Logo

James is excited to begin this new journey with Office Beacon, "I am looking forward to building a Super Bowl sales team for Office Beacon. The crossover from sports to business has always been a natural evolution for me. I am grateful to the Office Beacon team for embracing my expertise on every level."

Office Beacon's Chief Disruption Officer, Pranav Dalal, said: "We are delighted to have James on board. He brings a wealth of experience from different disciplines, which will add immense value to our organization."

According to Office Beacon's Chief Strategic Partnership Officer, Caroline Dalal, "James' exposure and stature in business circles will be an asset to us. Our sales team will learn a lot from him. We are confident that our sales growth will be phenomenal under his leadership."

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is the #1 virtual staffing partner to hundreds of US businesses and has been in operation for 21 years. With offices in the United States, Canada, India, Philippines, Mexico, Uraguay, and Australia, Office Beacon offers dedicated remote staffing expertise to multiple industries.

