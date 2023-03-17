Office Beacon Names Super Bowl Champions Najee Goode and Walter Thurmond III as Directors of Sales

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon, leading provider of remote staffing to businesses globally, has announced a major expansion of its team with the addition of two Super Bowl champions, Walter Thurmond III and Najee Goode, as Directors of Sales. This development is part of the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its sales capabilities, build strong customer relationships, and expand its reach in new markets.

Super Bowl Champs Najee Goode and Walter Thurmond are all smiles about being named new Directors of Sales by Office Beacon, a top virtual staffing partner to thousands of US businesses that has been in operation for 23 years.

Pranav Dalal, CEO of Office Beacon, expressed his excitement over the new hires, stating that "We are thrilled to have Walter and Najee join our team. Their experience and success in the football world demonstrate their ability to perform under pressure and achieve great results. Their impressive resumes in the football world make them an excellent fit for the high-pressure, performance-driven culture of Office Beacon."

Thurmond played for six seasons in the NFL, including his time with the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks, which he was a part of during Super Bowl XLVIII. Goode played for eight seasons in the NFL, with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Indianapolis Colts, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was a member of the Eagles' Super Bowl LII championship team.

Thurmond and Goode are equally excited about the opportunity to join Office Beacon's team. "I am excited to join Office Beacon and bring my skills and experience to this new challenge," said Thurmond. "I look forward to working with the team to build strong relationships with our customers and help drive sales growth." Goode added, "I am honored to be a part of such a successful and dynamic organization. I am confident that together we will achieve great things, and I look forward to contributing to the growth and success of Office Beacon."

The addition of Thurmond and Goode to the Office Beacon team further strengthens the company's position as a leading provider of back-office services. The company has a long-standing partnership with the NFL Alumni Association, which allows Office Beacon to leverage its expertise and resources to support the association's mission of serving former NFL players. The partnership has been instrumental in helping the association members manage their finances and achieve their business goals.

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is the #1 virtual staffing partner to thousands of US businesses and has been in operation for 23 years. With offices in the United States, Canada, India, Philippines, Mexico, Uruguay, and Australia, Office Beacon offers dedicated remote staffing expertise to a multitude of industries.

