Office Beacon Teams Up with the NFL Alumni Association as its Exclusive Remote Staffing Partner

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Beacon ( www.officebeacon.com ) is proud to announce that we are the exclusive remote staffing partner to the NFL Alumni Association. Office Beacon and the NFL Alumni Association cemented this partnership with a formal ceremony at SoFi Stadium on Friday, May 13. Attendees from Office Beacon included Owner Pranav Dalal and Strategic Partnerships Officer Caroline Dalal. Attendees from the NFL Alumni Association included four Super Bowl champions Bart Oates, Association president; Najee Goode, Jacksonville Chapter president; James Washington, Southern California Chapter president; and Walter Thurmond III.

Walter Thurmond III (NFL Alumni Association), Caroline Dalal (Office Beacon), Najee Goode (NFL Alumni Association), Pranav Dalal (Office Beacon), Bart Oates (NFL Alumni Association) and James Washington (NFL Alumni Association) celebrate the official announcement of Office Beacon becoming the NFL Alumni Association's exclusive remote staffing partner. (Photo by Bode Helm)

"I have tremendous respect for what the NFL Alumni Association does to take care of its own alumni community, as well as make a difference in local communities by raising funds to help children's charities," said Pranav Dalal, owner of Office Beacon. "I am excited we have formed this partnership and look forward to growing our relationship."

"After learning about the suite of services offered by Office Beacon, I hired a virtual assistant to add to our staff," said NFL Alumni CEO Beasley Reece. "This is a perfect partnership for the NFL Alumni Association because Office Beacon will help our 42 presidents operate their chapter business more efficiently, and this partnership will have a positive impact on our mission of 'Caring for our Own and Caring for Kids'."

Office Beacon strives to not only supply businesses with top quality remote staffing but also provide added value services. Teaming up with the NFL Alumni Association enables Office Beacon to offer strategic partnerships and networking opportunities that can help customers with their business growth.

About Office Beacon

Office Beacon is the #1 remote staffing partner to U.S. businesses. For over 20 years, Office Beacon has managed the outsourcing of full-time employees so companies can focus on scaling their business. With offices in the United States, Canada, India, the Philippines, Uruguay and Australia, we offer dedicated remote staffing expertise to a multitude of industries and offer a portfolio of support services.

About the NFL Alumni Association

Founded in 1967 by a small group of successful retired NFL players, the National Football League Alumni is the oldest, most well-known and well-respected retired player organization in professional sports. Membership includes thousands of retired players, coaches, front office executives, spouses, cheerleaders and avid fans. A primary mission of NFL Alumni is "Caring for Our Own" as we inform, assist and serve players in their post-NFL lives. NFLA is a non-profit organization.

