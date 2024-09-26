Office Calgary Inc has Partnered with RingCentral to provide Telecommunications Systems

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Calgary Inc is pleased to announce it has a partnership with IGNITE! Partner Progam at RingCentral to expand its telecommunications systems and division of Office Calgary Inc. Getting AI -powered Phone, messages, video, contact center and virtual events solutions with RingCentral - the complete cloud communications platform.

Office Calgary Inc will now provide the follow services globally to new and existing clients.

The Worlds most reliable communications platform.

AI-Powered Calls

Phone Systems

Enhanced Business SMS

Online Fax

Messaging

Video Meetings

Open Platform

RingCentral EX

RingCentral Webinar

Developer Platform

Phones & Headsets

VOIP Phone

Video Call

Hardware Partners

Office Calgary Inc will be able to expand its telecommunications/voip solutions to global industries such as financial services, healthcare, educations, government, retail stores, high tech sectors, manufacturing, construction, real estate, nonprofit, automotive, consumer services, transportation & logistics organizations around the global. RingCentral can connect over 300 pre-built integrations, or build custom intergrations with RingCentral open API's.

Website: https://www.officecalgary.com/telecommunications-voip-systems-calgary/

Contact:

James Postrasija

CEO / President

Office Calgary

***@officecalgary.com

