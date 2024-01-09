Office Calgary Inc is announcing its expansion of (7) Floors in Calgary, Alberta

TORONTO and CALGARY, AB, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Calgary is please to announce its additional expansion in new few weeks with an additional (2) floors located at 555 4 ave SW, Calgary, Alberta added to its office expansion is an additional 80 + Offices and co-working spaces. To date Office Calgary Inc has under its fleet a number of total offices in Calgary to be 216 offices to be rented out to small, medium size businesses in Canada.

Office Calgary current office centre buildings are located:

800 5 ave SW, 22nd Floor, Calgary, Alberta

800 5 ave SW, 21st Floor, Calgary, Alberta

800 5 ave SW, 20th Floor, Calgary, Alberta

800 5 ave SW, 19th Floor, Calgary, Alberta

333 5 ave SW, 8th Floor, Calgary, Alberta

555 4 ave SW, 17th Floor, Calgary, Alberta

555 4 ave SW, 11th Floor, Calgary, Alberta in (Feb/March)

Within these premises are a variety of services and amenities available to tenants such as boardrooms, meeting rooms, private showers, gym access, parking availability, internet, furnished offices, executive conference/boardrooms for team meetings, Soft App Virtual Number for Business, Copying Services, Virtual Office Services, Website Design & Development Teams, Marketing Teams, Professional Google/Mail Business Listing Services, E-commerce Services, Website Hosting & Server Installation, Cyber Security Services, IT Services & Cloud Management Services. Office Calgary Inc is offering an out of the box and turn key solutions for small & medium size companies helping achieve they budget goals for their business. Additional services in coming weeks is a cafe/restaurant premises for tenants to have events/conferences with beverages, snacks and amazing views of Downtown Calgary.

Website: https://www.officecalgary.com

Media Contact:

James Postrasija

President/Co-Founder

Office Calgary Inc.

[email protected]

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/13001671

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Office Calgary Inc