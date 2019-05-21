Office Catering Company Chewse Launches Community Impact Program to Donate Excess Food to Local Nonprofits

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In-office catering company Chewse announces the launch of Chewse to Give. As part of this community impact program, Chewse is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the food recovery experts at Copia. With this new partnership, Chewse will work with clients to recover unwanted, uneaten food and Copia will deliver it to local recipients who need it most. This program is available in all of the markets Chewse serves: San Francisco, Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, Austin and Chicago (opening in July).

In the United States alone, 40 percent of food gets tossed every year — that amounts to $162 billion in waste annually, according to the Natural Resources Defense Council. Chewse is committed to reducing waste, reducing the number of food insecure households and offsetting their carbon footprint. Now, with Copia's technology, they will be able to maximize impact in every market.

Since its founding, Chewse has been on a mission to ensure that no one eats alone and everyone has a seat at the table. "Each day, we feed over 150,000 employees, giving us a tremendous opportunity to make a significant impact. Using Copia, we can quickly and efficiently redistribute delicious, high-quality food to local nonprofits within a matter of minutes and we are on track to deliver over 75,000 meals this year alone," said CEO and founder Tracy Lawrence. "I'm thrilled and inspired by the monumental impact our meal donations make on our nonprofit partners in each of our local markets. It's a powerful way for us to build community, which is at the heart of our brand and how we responsibly expand nationwide," added Lawrence.

"At our core, we're in the same business of feeding people, and we both agree that quality food is a powerful tool to build a thriving community. Regardless of who we are feeding — people in need or gainfully employed — together we can reach them all," said Copia founder and CEO Komal Ahmad.

About Chewse:

Chewse, a Series B-funded organization, started in 2012 and is an office dining company that plans, delivers and hosts curated menus from locally owned restaurants. Their meal hosts handle it all — from delivery to setup, cleanup and everything in between — so companies can enjoy each meal with their team. Through the Chewse to Give program, hosts also facilitate food donation of any leftovers companies don't keep. Chewse believes everyone deserves a seat at the table, and a shared meal has the power to build authentic connection and strengthen communities. Tracy Lawrence, CEO and founder, is a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree and continues to be a thought leader around women in tech, diversity in tech, entrepreneurship and the cross-section of technology and humanity. Visit chewse.com for more information.

About Copia:

The truth is: hunger is not a scarcity problem, it's a logistics problem, and Copia is out to solve it. Copia's technology platform helps businesses track and manage food waste, donate edible excess food to those in need and reap significant financial benefits from reducing waste and feeding the community. This year, Copia will feed more than four million people with food that would have otherwise gone to waste. Copia is recognized as one of the top eight startups coming out of Y Combinator. Copia's founder and CEO Komal Ahmad was recently awarded Forbes 30 Under 30 and the Nelson Mandela Humanitarian Award and was named one of Fast Company's "Most Creative People in Business." To learn more about how business can reduce food waste and feed the community, visit gocopia.com.

