Office coffee service market in US to grow by USD 1,115.82 million from 2022 to 2027|Growing working population boosts market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global office coffee service market in US size is estimated to increase by USD 1,115.82 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.32% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Office Coffee Service Market in US 2023-2027

Office coffee service market in US – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global office coffee service market in US is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer office coffee service in US are A.H. Management Group, Aramark, Bunn O Matic Corp., Coffee Ambassador Inc., Continental Vending Inc., Corporate Essentials LLC, Daioh USA, Farmer Bros Co., InReach, jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Nestle SA, Sodexo SA, SunDun Inc., US Coffee, Vending Group Inc., Westrock Coffee Co., XPRESSO DELIGHT LLC, Luigi Lavazza SpA, and Royal Cup Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Vendor Offerings -

A.H. Management Group - The company offers office coffee services such as single cup brewers, carafe brewers, and specialty drink machines.

The company offers office coffee services such as single cup brewers, carafe brewers, and specialty drink machines. Aramark - The company offers office coffee services such as brewing equipment, coffee makers, and carafes.

The company offers office coffee services such as brewing equipment, coffee makers, and carafes. Bunn O Matic Corp. - The company offers office coffee services such as coffee, ice coffee, and accessories.

Office coffee service market in US - Segmentation Assessment



Segment Overview

This office coffee service market in US report extensively covers market segmentation by application (cafe, office building, restaurant, malls, and others), and end-user (large organizations, small organizations, and medium organizations).

The cafe segment will be significant for market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes coffee shops, cafes, and other similar businesses that primarily serve coffee and related products to customers. It is highly competitive, with a large number of independent cafes and chain coffee shops operating in the market. Along with coffee and equipment, office coffee service providers may also offer training and support services to help cafe owners and staff improve their knowledge and skills related to coffee preparation and services. These services include barista training, coffee tasting, and cupping sessions, and other similar programs. Hence, due to factors such as the growing consumer demand for high-quality coffee, the cafe segment in the office coffee service market in US will grow significantly during the forecast period.

Office coffee service market in US – Market Dynamics



Leading Drivers -

The growing working population in the US drives the market growth of office coffee services in the US. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) in the US, 163.8 million people are anticipated to be employed or actively seeking employment by 2024. Also, over the period of a decade between 2014-2024, a 7.9 million increase in the labor force, or an average annual growth rate of 0.5%, is anticipated.

Also, the demand for coffee services increases as new companies emerge and existing businesses expand. This creates opportunities for providers to cater to the growing working population. Hence, the growing working population in the US is the major driver, which is expected to boost the growth of the office coffee service market in US during the forecast period.

Key Trends -

The increasing demand for specialty coffee is an emerging office coffee service market in US. High-quality coffee that is produced and processed with exceptional care and attention to detail, often from a single origin or small region, is called specialty coffee. It is grown and harvested under strict conditions, such as at high altitudes or in shade-grown conditions to ensure the best possible flavor and aroma.

Also, specialty coffee shops and cafes offer consumers a wide range of high-quality coffee blends and single-origin coffees. Furthermore, various consumers are looking for high-quality, artisanal coffee blends that are sourced from small, independent farms and roasted with care and attention to detail. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges -

Maintenance and equipment management challenges related to office coffee machines hinder market growth. It can be a costly affair to carry out regular maintenance and repairs of coffee brewing equipment and providers need to allocate funds for maintenance activities, including technician fees, spare parts, and equipment servicing. But ensuring a quick response time can be challenging, especially if the provider has a large client base or operate in remote areas. Moreover, equipment breakdowns or repairs can result in downtime and service interruptions for clients, resulting in dissatisfaction, potential loss of contracts, and negative impacts on the provider's reputation. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Office coffee service market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the office coffee service market in US between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the office coffee service market in US and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the office coffee service market across the US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the office coffee service market in US vendors

The Global Coffee Pods and Capsules Market size is projected to increase by USD 9,460.13 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.16% between 2022 and 2027. This coffee pods and capsules market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (capsule and plastic cup-based coffee pods, foil, and paper-wrapped coffee pods), Type (coffee capsules and coffee pods), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Convenience in using coffee pods is a major factor driving the coffee pods and capsules market.

The roast and ground coffee market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 27.84 billion. This report extensively covers market segmentation by product (coffee pods and coffee beans/ robusta coffee/ espresso-based beverages), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rising popularity of coffee among millennials is notably driving market growth.

Office coffee service market scope in US Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.32% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,115.82 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.41 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A.H. Management Group, Aramark, Bunn O Matic Corp., Coffee Ambassador Inc., Continental Vending Inc., Corporate Essentials LLC, Daioh USA, Farmer Bros Co., InReach, jacobs DOUWE EGBERTS B.V., Keurig Green Mountain Inc., Nestle SA, Sodexo SA, SunDun Inc., US Coffee, Vending Group Inc., Westrock Coffee Co., XPRESSO DELIGHT LLC, Luigi Lavazza SpA, and Royal Cup Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

