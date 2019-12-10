Office Edge Celebrates 20 Years in South Florida

MIAMI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty years ago, Office Edge was founded by Robert and Kelly Ramsden as an entrepreneurial adventure. The two energetic executives left corporate posts to launch a new business providing high-end furnished office space to professionals in South Florida.

In December 2000, they opened their first suite of rentable office space in a modern corporate park in Sunrise with easy access to the Sawgrass Expressway and 595. Within a few years they had opened strategic locations in Coral Gables, Miami Brickell and downtown Fort Lauderdale, in addition to an office in Boca Raton opened by son Patrick Ramsden.

After strategy sessions that incorporated client feedback, the Ramsdens began enhancing their office space by adding high-value administrative and legal support services. The expanded business model successfully addressed an unmet need in the industry, further differentiated the Office Edge brand, and prompted the launch of sister company, Legal Edge Services.

"We're proud of our record of success serving the South Florida business and legal communities," said Robert Ramsden, President of Office Edge and Legal Edge Services. "Routinely reinvesting in the business has enabled numerous enhancements over time. Most recently, extensive office renovations have delivered a new level of elegance, comfort and productivity for our clients."

Office Edge caters to business owners, remote workers and entrepreneurs who require furnished office space and professional reception, call management and administrative services. Legal Edge Services provides turn-key law office solutions that include furnished offices and conference rooms as well as deposition and mediation support, court reporting, transcriptions, legal research, document preparation, e-filing, legal billing, trust accounting and translation services. The companies work hand in hand to ensure every client's needs are met.

About the Company

Office Edge and Legal Edge Services are the premier boutique providers of furnished executive suites and private offices, turn-key law office solutions, day office space, semi-private coworking space, virtual offices, conference rooms, and a full range of multilingual legal support, administrative, and live receptionist services. Locally owned and operated since 2000, the award-winning companies are active members of Florida Lawyers Network, Broward County Women Lawyers' Association, and multiple Chambers of Commerce in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties, and have been featured in the South Florida Business Journal and Voyage MIA magazine. Learn more at LegalEdgeServices.com and OfficeEdge.com.

