Office Edge Ranked in Top Ten for Coworking Space

MIAMI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of sharing office space is thriving in South Florida, if the 2019 List of Coworking Spaces published last week by the South Florida Business Journal is any indication. Office Edge ranks in the list's Top Ten, and has provided quality office space and office services in South Florida for almost 20 years.

Of the 625,000 new businesses that start up in the U.S. each year, according to Small Business Trends, almost 70% begin in home offices. As they grow, many transition to professional office space in a trend described as coworking, flexible office space, or shared office space.

"Small business owners, entrepreneurs and independent workers come to us for professional office space as they begin to outgrow their home offices," said Kelly Ramsden, Managing Partner of Office Edge and its sister company, Legal Edge Services. "They find they can be more productive in well-equipped professional office space where a complete range of services is available."

Productivity is a recurrent theme in the coworking trend. According to a survey by DeskMag.com, the use of shared office space "has proven to help workers be more creative and productive compared to working at home." Related research indicates coworking has a positive impact on income as well.

For those who require a professional workplace with access to a full menu of services, Office Edge provides boutique office solutions, including semi-private coworking, in an intimate working environment designed for serious business professionals, while Legal Edge Services provides turn-key law office solutions including paralegals, deposition and mediation support, certified court reporters, receivables management and other services for attorneys, from solo practitioners to enterprise firms.

Fully-furnished executive suites and professional office space are available at prestigious Office Edge locations in Coral Gables, Miami Brickell, downtown Fort Lauderdale, Sunrise, and Boca Raton.

About Office Edge

Office Edge is the premier boutique provider of quality custom executive suites, day office space, semi-private coworking space, virtual offices, conference rooms, and a full range of bilingual administrative and live receptionist services for the South Florida professional community. Locally owned and operated since 2000, the company delivers a unique level of service to clients in a variety of businesses. Ms. Ramsden is a member of the CEO Roundtable, a group of Miami-Dade and Broward business leaders appointed by the Miami-Herald. Learn more at www.OfficeEdge.com and www.LegalEdgeServices.com.

