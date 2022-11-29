Office Evolution Continues Development in Key Markets

Strategic Growth Driven by Strong Demand in Flexible Workspaces

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Office Evolution®, the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the nation, is extending its network of coworking franchises with new suburban locations, in Florida and Michigan. Franchisees in the Chicago and San Antonio areas will be increasing their capacity through a series of renovations to meet the growing demand.

The San Antonio location has added 17 new individual offices, a new lounge space, kitchen area and ten new micro-offices, increasing its overall area by 40%. This expansion will increase its office capacity almost three-fold, with another 39 offices, and additional large conference room, that can accommodate a meeting with up to 30 attendees. The Chicago location will increase its office capacity by adding an additional 39 offices, refurbished amenities and a large conference room that can accommodate up to 30 attendees.

Office Evolution has also announced the following opening dates and expansion activity, which include:

Opening in 2022 at 801 W. Big Beaver Rd., Troy MI

Location expansion in 2022 in Chicago, IL

Location expansion in early 2023 in San Antonio, TX

Opening in early 2023 in Boca Raton, FL

Opening in early 2023 in Jacksonville, FL

"As the business landscape continues to evolve, we are looking for very intentional growth into new markets, as well as markets where we know Office Evolution has already been successful," said Jason Anderson, President of Office Evolution. "Based on a number of factors, we are now looking to double the size of our brand's footprint in the next three years. The demand for new Office Evolution locations parallels the growth of the small business industry and we've never been prouder of our franchise partners for their continued support of local entrepreneurs."

The current network includes over 70 locally operated business centers in 25 states and provides remote workers and business owners alike with access to affordable workspaces close to home. These centers offer flexible terms and serve as an innovation hub for its members, where connections are made, ideas are born and success is celebrated. The brand's nationwide awareness has grown significantly in the past two years as businesses of all sizes shift their focus towards flexible workspace as an alternative to working from home, while avoiding the expenses and restrictions inherent in fixed office space.

Office Evolution is also part of the United Franchise Group™ (UFG) Coworks™ division, which provides the largest privately-owned and affiliated coworking network of flexible office space franchises in the world. All members have access to the entire Office Evolution network – a key benefit when there is a need to travel.

"When we enter new markets, it's heartwarming to hear how our flexible coworking spaces truly provide an essential service to local entrepreneurs," said Heather Winslett, Vice President of Operations, "Office Evolution is happy to lend a helping hand to those at the epicenter of our country's economy, small businesses."

